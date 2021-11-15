 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucsonan Bijan Robinson done for year for Texas due to elbow injury

Tucsonan Bijan Robinson done for year for Texas due to elbow injury

  • Updated

Texas running back Bijan Robinson, a Salpointe Catholic High School grad, will finish the 2021 season with 1,127 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns.

 Chuck Burton, Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas — Star Texas running back Bijan Robinson, a Salpointe Catholic High School grad, will miss the rest of the season after dislocating his elbow in the Longhorns' loss to Kansas, coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday.

Robinson's 1,127 yards rushing this season rank third in the Big 12 and made him the first Texas running back to hit the 1,000-yard mark since 2016. He also had 11 rushing touchdowns, and five more receiving.

Robinson was injured in the third quarter of the 57-56 overtime loss that sent Texas to its fifth consecutive defeat, the program's longest skid since 1956.

Texas (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) plays Saturday at West Virginia and at home Nov. 27 against Kansas State, and must win both to be eligible for a bowl game. Texas hasn't had a losing season or missed a bowl game since 2016.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Were there signs of encouragement in Arizona's loss to Utah?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News