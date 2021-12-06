Tucsonan Bijan Robinson on NIL deals, individual success and turning Texas around

"You see all these different fighters, their personalities and their skillsets, and it’s just something really fun to be a part of and to watch as well.”

How much has NIL impacted your life, along with teammates and peers in college football?

A: “It’s huge. It’s a huge blessing. I’ve learned so much just being around the business and I’m just learning about different companies. In the NFL, you deal with them all the time and with me dealing with this now, it’s a cool experiment for all the college athletes that are doing it. But for me and the companies that I’m working with, they reach out to other companies that I’m working with and then they reach out to me.

"So, it’s just great to have those options and just learn about those behind-the-scenes things about what companies are about, how they operate and what I can do for them. It’s been a fun process this whole time. I pray that I get a lot more down the road, but what I have now has been a fun journey and I just want to keep growing with it.”

Has there been anything that surprised you about playing Power 5 football?