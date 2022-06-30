Tucson's Delaney Schnell, new partner win silver at world diving championships

Tucson's Delaney Schnell paired with two-time Olympian Katrina Young to win a silver medal in the women's synchronized 10-meter diving event at the ongoing FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Schnell and Young rallied from eighth place to finish second with 299.40 points, just ahead of Malaysia’s Pandelela Pamg and Nur Dhabitah Sadri. China's Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan won gold with a score of 368.40.

Young is the latest partner for Schnell, an Olympic silver medalist, Tucson High graduate and reigning Pac-12 Diver of the Year. Schnell lost Tarrin Gilliland two weeks ago when Gilliland withdrew due to injury.

“It was incredible. It was a pretty last-minute change. It was a lot of stress going into this event, but it worked out,” Young said in a. news release. “I mean, it was tough. I’m not going to lie. We have a little bit of a different technique, but we were able to take the time and make it work."

Schnell and Young came posted a score of 70.08 on their final dive, enough to move into the silver medal spot.

"I knew that we had to fight if we wanted to even get close to the podium," Schnell said. “I was just happy that we could come back fighting and show that if you have a bad first dive, it doesn’t matter. You still have four more.”

Compiled in part from a news release.

