Tucson's Delaney Schnell qualifies for Summer Olympics in diving event
Tucson's Delaney Schnell qualifies for Summer Olympics in diving event

University of Arizona diver and Tucson native Delaney Schnell will compete in this summer's Olympics after qualifying for Team USA during Friday's Olympic Team Trials in Indianapolis.

Schnell and 2016 Olympian Jessica Parratto will represent the United States in the 10-meter synchro event after posting an aggregate score of 930. The team of Katrina Young and Murphy Bromberg finished second with a score 888.54.  

Parratto replaced Schnell's usual partner, who withdrew because of an injury.

Schnell, a Tucson High graduate, said the feeling of being an Olympian "hasn't hit me yet."

"I said this before, but it doesn’t feel real yet," she said. "It’s a lifelong dream of mine first with gymnastics and then diving. It’s crazy to say that I finally done it."

Delaney Schnell

