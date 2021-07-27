 Skip to main content
Tucson's Delaney Schnell wins Olympic silver medal in 10-meter synchronized platform event
  • Updated

Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell of the United States compete during the women's synchronized 10m platform diving final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

 Dmitri Lovetsky, Associated Press

Delaney Schnell will be bringing an Olympic medal home to Tucson.

Along with partner Jessica Parratto, the Tucson High graduate and UA diver took home the silver medal in the synchronized 10-meter platform Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics. The United States duo posted a score of 310.80, nearly 53 points behind the Chinese tandem of Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi. The Mexican team of Gabriela Agundez Garcia and Alejandra Orzoco Loza earned the bronze with a score of 299.70.

Schnell qualified for the Olympics alongside Parratto, even though Tuesday marked just their second event together. The Wildcat will take part in the women’s 10-meter platform preliminaries starting Aug. 3.

Schnell was the bronze medalist in individual platform at the world championships in 2019. Parratto was seventh in the same event five years ago in Rio.

Chen and Zhang were making their Olympic debuts, but already have a winning history. Chen, who is 15, won the individual 10-meter platform title at the world championships in 2019, when she was 13. Zhang, who is 17, won the platform synchro title at the world meet two years ago.

China won its first gold in Tokyo in women’s 3-meter synchro springboard and earned silver in men’s 10-meter platform synchro.

Chen and Zhang received two perfect 10s for execution on their second dive.

Includes information from the Associated Press.

