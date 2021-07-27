Tucson's Delaney Schnell wins Olympic silver medal in 10-meter synchronized platform event

Delaney Schnell will be bringing an Olympic medal home to Tucson.

Along with partner Jessica Parratto, the Tucson High graduate and UA diver took home the silver medal in the synchronized 10-meter platform Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics. The United States duo posted a score of 310.80, nearly 53 points behind the Chinese tandem of Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi. The Mexican team of Gabriela Agundez Garcia and Alejandra Orzoco Loza earned the bronze with a score of 299.70.

Schnell qualified for the Olympics alongside Parratto, even though Tuesday marked just their second event together. The Wildcat will take part in the women’s 10-meter platform preliminaries starting Aug. 3.

Medal ceremony for Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell @ Tokyo Aquatics Centre https://t.co/wWagef9XxI — Joshua Spaulding (@SalmonSportsGuy) July 27, 2021

Schnell was the bronze medalist in individual platform at the world championships in 2019. Parratto was seventh in the same event five years ago in Rio.