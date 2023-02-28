It is sometimes a hard decision for an athlete to come back full time to their hometown after they graduate college.

For Santa Clara University graduate and Arizona tennis volunteer assistant coach Jamie Schroer, coming back to her stomping grounds of Tucson was a no-brainer.

“It’s been great being back,” Schroer said. “I love being here with (my) family, the weather and being part of the university.”

An all-conference singles player as a senior at Santa Clara, Schroer has taken her talents in a new direction: coaching.

Schroer always considered coaching. To ease the transition, she is trying to have the same mentality as a teacher that she had as a player.

“Whether I’m playing or coaching, the goal is still helping the program be successful and helping the girls do well,” said Schroer, who is helping the Wildcats prepare for their first Pac-12 match against Oregon on Friday.

“So that’s stayed the same in some way. And for me, it’s been a really cool experience because I am able to share my experience (as a player) with the girls, and I feel like that has helped them. Because I’ve been through the same thing they’ve been through very recently.”

Schroer appreciated the mentorship she received over the years, from her parents and coaches, ultimately leading her to follow in their footsteps in hopes of giving back

“Both of my parents have coached, and some of the most influential people in my life have been my coaches growing up,” said Schroer, who graduated from Arizona Connections Academy, an online school in Gilbert. “So that is an integral part of (my decision to coach).”

Friday What: Arizona (10-5) vs. Oregon (7-3) When: Noon Where: LaNelle Robson Tennis Center

Schroer’s father, Brett is currently a volunteer wheelchair tennis coach in Tucson. Her mother, Melissa, is an active Junior Tennis coach.

With Arizona having only three upperclassmen on the team, Schroer has played a fundamental role in helping develop their leadership skills.

“It’s really nice having someone who just played because she relates to a lot of what we go through,” senior Kayla Wilkins said. “Whether that’s in matches (or) just practicing mental things, she definitely adds a ton of value. I’m super grateful that she’s been a part of the team this year.”

Schroer, a business major at Santa Clara, understands what it is like to be a student-athlete, helping the team not only as a tennis coach but a life coach.

“I understand the day-to-day, balancing school, so I am able to help give them advice that helped me last year as a senior, knowing what they’re going through,” Schroer said. “You learn a lot going through college, not just as an athlete, but also as a student, so helping them with life choices once they graduate and sharing my advice, I think that is a way for me to give back.”

Schroer is currently in the process of deciding what she wants to do for a career. But tennis is at the forefront.