Tucson's painful sports moments of 2021: From cancellations to coaches leaving to heartbreaking losses

Around here, we like to get the bad part over with first.

We eat our vegetables before dessert. We skip to the sad ending, then rewind to the beginning. We start with the cherry, then get to the ice cream.

It’s not that we dwell on the negative, but isn’t it better to save the best for last?

Later this week, we’ll get to our 10 best sporting moments of the year and then look ahead to 2022.

But for now, just to get it over with, here are the 10 most painful moments of the year for Tucson sports fans. Don’t get too sad; happy days will be here soon enough.

10. Arizona Bowl-ed over

Why not just start with the freshest wound? After the Arizona Bowl was played with no fans last season, bowl organizers were eager to show off Tucson once more, ready to welcome a new caliber of competition and excited to show off their flashy new partnership with the popular — although controversial — media company Barstool Sports.