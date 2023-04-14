TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2:30 a.m. FS2 AFL: Western at Port Adelaide (Sat.)
AUTO RACING
1 p.m. FS1 NASCAR Truck: Qualifying
2 p.m. FS1 NASCAR Xfinity: Qualifying
4:30 p.m. FS1 NASCAR Truck: Long John Silver’s 500 (Martinsville)
6:30 p.m. FS1 NHRA (Las Vegas) (tape)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m. BTN Maryland at Ohio St.
4 p.m. ESPN2 Miami at North Carolina
5 p.m. ACCN Notre Dame at Clemson
5 p.m. BTN Indiana at Illinois
People are also reading…
5 p.m. SECN Tennessee at Arkansas
7 p.m. PAC12W Arizona at Washington State
8 p.m. PAC12 USC at Oregon State
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
3 p.m. PAC12 Southern Cal at Colorado
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 p.m. ACCN Virginia at Florida St.
3 p.m. SECN LSU at Auburn
6 p.m. PAC12 UCLA at Arizona
GOLF
11 a.m. GOLF PGA: RBC Heritage
4 p.m. GOLF LPGA: LOTTE Championship
LACROSSE (MEN)
6 p.m. ESPNU NLL: San Diego at Colorado
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m. ESPN PFL 3 Opening: Welterweights & Lightweights
MLB BASEBALL
3:40 p.m. BSAZ Arizona at Florida
3:40 p.m. APPLETV+ San Francisco at Detroit
4:10 p.m. APPLETV+ LA Angels at Boston
5 p.m. MLBN Texas at Houston OR Atlanta at Kansas City
NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m. TNT Chicago at Miami
6:30 p.m. ESPN Oklahoma City at Minnesota
SOCCER (MEN)
4:45 p.m. FS2 CONMEBOL U-17: Chile vs. Ecuador
7 p.m. FS2 CONMEBOL U-17: Brazil vs. Paraguay (tape)
SOCCER (WOMEN)
7:30 p.m. CBSSN NWSL: Houston at Portland
TENNIS
3 p.m. TENNIS Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Austria
RADIO
AHL HOCKEY
7 p.m. 1450-AM San Jose at Tucson
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m. 1290-AM Arizona at Washington State
NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m. 1490-AM Chicago at Miami
TALK
7 a.m. 1490-AM “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m. 1450-AM ”Eye on the Ball”
All times MST. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)