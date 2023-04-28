TV/radio sports best bets
TV
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m. ESPNU Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit
12 p.m. FS1 NASCAR Xfinity: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m. BTN Iowa at Penn St.
4 p.m. ESPNU Texas at TCU
4 p.m. SECN Alabama at LSU
5 p.m. ACCN Duke at Virginia
5 p.m. BTN Minnesota at Nebraska
7 p.m. ESPNU UCLA at Stanford
7 p.m. PAC12 Arizona at Oregon St.
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL PAC12 TOURN. (WOMEN)
9 a.m. PAC12 TBD, Semi.
10:45 a.m. PAC12 TBD, Contender’s Semi.
1 p.m. PAC12 TBD, Contender’s Champ.
4 p.m. PAC12 TBD, Champ.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
5:15 p.m. CBSSN Boston U. at Army
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
10 a.m. ACCN Notre Dame vs. Boston College
12:30 p.m. ACCN North Carolina vs. Syracuse
3 p.m. CBSSN Loyola (Md.) at Navy
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1:30 p.m. ESPNU Florida A&M at Jackson St.
3 p.m. ACCN Florida St. at Notre Dame
5:30 p.m. PAC12 UCLA at Utah
GOLF
9 a.m. GOLF PGA: Insperity Invitational
12:30 p.m. GOLF PGA: Mexican Open
3:30 p.m. GOLF LPGA: JM Eagle
9 p.m. GOLF DP World Tour: Korea Champ.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m. MLBN Kansas City at Minnesota
4 p.m. MLBN Atlanta-NY Mets OR Pittsburgh-Washington
5:10 p.m. APPLETV+ Philadelphia at Houston
5:40 p.m. BSAZ Arizona at Colorado
7:10 p.m. APPLETV+ St. Louis at LA Dodgers
NBA PLAYOFFS
5:10 p.m. ESPN Sacramento at Golden State, Game 6
7:30 p.m. ESPN Memphis at LA Lakers, Game 6
NFL DRAFT
4 p.m. ABC Rounds 2-3
4 p.m. ESPN Round 2
4 p.m. NFLN Rounds 2-3
5 p.m. ESPN2 Rounds 2-3
NHL PLAYOFFS
4 p.m. TBS Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 6
4:30 p.m. TNT Boston at Florida, Game 6
6:30 p.m. TBS Dallas at Minnesota, Game 6
7 p.m. TNT Colorado at Seattle, Game 6
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m. 1290-AM Arizona at Oregon State
NFL DRAFT
3 p.m. 1490-AM Round 2
TALK
7 a.m. 1490-AM “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m. 1450-AM ”Eye on the Ball”
<&rule>
All times MST. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
<&rule>