TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
9 p.m.;FS2;Western at Adelaide
2 a.m.;FS2;Port Adelaide at Geelong (Sat.)
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.;FS1;NASCAR ARCA: Henry Ford Health 200
FISHING
10 a.m.;CBSSN;SFC: Texas International Fishing
GOLF
6 a.m.;GOLF;LPGA: Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open
11 a.m.;GOLF;PGA: Wyndham Championship, Second Round
3 p.m.;GOLF;Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship, Second Round
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.;ESPN;PFL Playoffs Main Card: FW, Light HW
MLB
11 a.m.;MLBN;Atlanta at Chicago Cubs
3:40 p.m.;ATV+;Tampa Bay at Detroit
4 p.m.;ATV+;Houston at NY Yankees
4 p.m.;MLBN;Toronto at Boston OR Kansas City at Philadelphia
5 p.m;DBAX;Arizona at Minnesota
7 p.m.;MLBN;LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Colorado at St. Louis
SOCCER (MEN)
5 p.m.;FS1;Leagues Cup: Club América at Chicago FC, Round of 32
6 p.m.;FS2;CPL: Forge FC at Cavalry FC
7 p.m.;FS1;Leagues Cup: Monterrey at Portland, Round of 32
SOCCER (WOMEN)
10 p.m.;FS1;FIFA World Cup: Switzerland vs. Spain, Round of 16
1 a.m.;FS1;FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Norway, Round of 16 (Sat.)
SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m.;ESPNU;Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Romero
TENNIS
9 a.m.;TEN;ATP/WTA: Washington, Quarterfinals
8 p.m.;TEN;ATP: Los Cabos, Semifinals
RADIO
MLB
5 p.m;1490-AM;Arizona at Minnesota
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.;1490-AM;”Spears and Ali”
3 p.m.;1450-AM;”Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m.;1290-AM;”D.K. on the Sports Tip”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: ATV+ is Apple TV+ (streaming only) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) DBAX is Diamondbacks (Ch 7 on Cox, Ch 1261 on Comcast, Ch 686-3 on DirectTV) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)