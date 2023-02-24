TV/radio sports best bets
Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m. MLBN A&M vs. Southern U
3 p.m. PAC12 Rice at Stanford
6 p.m. MLBN Jackson St. vs. New Orleans
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
5 p.m. ESPN2 Richmond at VCU
5 p.m. ESPNU Siena at Rider
5 p.m. FS1 Xavier at Seton Hall
7 p.m. ESPN2 So. Alabama at Louisiana
7 p.m. FS1 Wyoming at Colorado St.
7:30 p.m. CBSSN Air Force at UNLV
9 p.m. FS1 Nevada at Fresno St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
4 p.m. BTN Maryland at Ohio St.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)
4 p.m. SECN Kentucky at Florida
5:30 p.m. SECN Georgia at Auburn
6 p.m. BTN ”Big Five”
6 p.m. PAC12 California at Utah
7 p.m. SECN Missouri at Arkansas
8 p.m. PAC12 Oregon St. at Stanford
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN)
5 p.m. CBSSN Denver at W. Michigan
7 p.m. ESPNU Ohio St. at Minnesota
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
5 p.m. ACCN North Carolina at Virginia Tech
GOLF
12 p.m. GOLF PGA Tour: Honda Classic
8:30 p.m. GOLF LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand
1:30 a.m. GOLF DP World Tour: Hero Indian Open (Sat.)
HORSE RACING
12 p.m. FS1 NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
1 p.m. FS2 NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN)
3:30 p.m. ESPN2 PLL Championship: Archers vs. Atlas
NBA BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m. ESPN Miami at Milwaukee
8:05 p.m. ESPN Oklahoma City at Phoenix (also BSAZ)
SOCCER (MEN)
1 p.m. USA Premier League: Wolverhampton at Fulham
2:50 p.m. FS2 CONCACAF U-17: Mexico vs. Panama
5:50 p.m. FS2 CONCACAF U-17: Canada vs. U.S.
TENNIS
6 a.m. TENNIS WTA & ATP
RADIO
TALK
3 p.m. 1450-AM ”Eye on the Ball”
3 p.m. 1490-AM “Spears and Ali”
All times MST. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)