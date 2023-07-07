TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2 a.m.;FS2;Melbourne at St. Kilda (Sat.)
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.;FS1;NASCAR ARCA: Zinsser SmartCoat 150
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.;MLBN;HBCU Swingman Classic
CYCLING
5 a.m.;USA;Tour de France, Stage 7, 110 miles
GOLF
4 a.m.;GOLF;DP World Tour: Made in Himmerland
1 p.m.;GOLF;PGA: John Deere Classic
1 p.m.;NBCPK;LPGA: U.S. Women’s Open
3 p.m.;USA;LPGA: U.S. Women’s Open
MLB
3:40 p.m.;ATV+;Atlanta at Tampa Bay
5:10 p.m.;ATV+;Baltimore at Minnesota
6:30 p.m.;BSAZ;Pittsburgh at Arizona
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
1:30 p.m.;NBATV;New Orleans vs. Minnesota
2 p.m.;ESPNU;Denver vs. Milwaukee
3:30 p.m.;NBATV;Chicago vs. Toronto
4 p.m.;ESPN;Portland vs. Houston
5:30 p.m.;NBATV;Cleveland vs. Brooklyn
6 p.m.;ESPN;Charlotte vs. San Antonio
7:30 p.m.;NBATV;Sacramento vs. Atlanta
8 p.m.;ESPN;Golden State vs. LA Lakers
SOCCER (MEN)
7 p.m.;FS2;HFX Wanderers FC at Vancouver FC
SOCCER (WOMEN)
11:30 a.m.;CBSSN;Germany vs. Zambia
TENNIS
10 a.m.;ESPN;ATP/WTA: Wimbledon
TRACK AND FIELD
7 p.m.;CNBC;USATF: Outdoor Championships
RADIO
MLB
6:30 p.m.;1490-AM;Pittsburgh at Arizona
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.;1490-AM;”Spears and Ali”
3 p.m.;1450-AM;”Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m.;1290-AM;”D.K. on the Sports Tip”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: ATV+ is Apple TV+ (streaming only), BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV), CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish), ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish), ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish), FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish), FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish), GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish), MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish), NBATV is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish), NBCPK is NBC’s Peacock (streaming only), USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)