CFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m. CBSSN Winnipeg at Saskatchewan
COLLEGE BASEBALL (CWS)
11 a.m. ESPN Oral Roberts vs. TCU
4 p.m. ESPN Virginia vs. Florida
GOLF
10 a.m. USA PGA: U.S. Open, second round
12 p.m. GOLF LPGA: Meijer LPGA Classic, second round
5 p.m. NBC PGA: U.S. Open, second round
MLB
11 a.m. MLBN Baltimore at Chicago Cubs
4 p.m. MLBN NY Yankees-Boston OR Miami-Washington
5:10 p.m. ATV Pittsburgh at Milwaukee
6:30 p.m. BSAZ Cleveland at Arizona
7:10 p.m. ATV Chicago White Sox at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m. FS1 Malta vs. England
11:30 a.m. FS2 Poland vs. Germany
3:55 p.m. FS2 Martinique vs. Saint Lucia
6 p.m. FS1 Gibraltar vs. France
6:15 p.m. FS2 Curacao vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis
RADIO
MLB
6:30 p.m. 1490-AM Cleveland at Arizona
TALK
7 a.m. 1490-AM ”Spears and Ali”
3 p.m. 1450-AM ”Eye on the Ball”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: ATV is Apple TV+ BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)