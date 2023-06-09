TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL (SUPER REGIONALS)
9 a.m.;ESPN2;Duke at Virginia, Game 1
2 p.m.;ESPNU;TCU vs. Indiana St., Game 1
3 p.m.;ESPN2;South Carolina at Florida, Game 1
5 p.m.;ESPNU;Oral Roberts at Oregon, Game 1
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.;ESPN;Florida St. vs. Oklahoma, Game 3 (if nec.)
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
6 p.m.;ESPN2;Outdoor Track & Field Championships
GOLF
4 a.m.;GOLF;DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour Mixed
9 a.m.;GOLF;LPGA: ShopRite LPGA Classic
12 p.m.;GOLF;PGA: RBC Canadian Open
3:30 p.m.;GOLF;PGA: American Family Insurance Championship
MLB
3:30 p.m.;BSAZ;Arizona at Detroit
4 p.m.;MLBN;Boston at NY Yankees
4:05 p.m.;ATV;Kansas City at Baltimore
6:40 p.m.;ATV;Seattle at LA Angels
NBA FINALS
5:30 p.m.;ABC;Denver at Miami, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN’S)
4:30 p.m.;FS2;CPL: Atletico Ottawa at York United FC
TENNIS
5 a.m.;TEN;ATP: French Open
2 a.m.;TEN;Junior Girls’ and Boys’ Finals (Sat.)
3 a.m.;TEN;Junior Girls’ and Boys’ Finals (Sat.)
RADIO
NBA FINALS
5:30 p.m.;1490-AM;Denver at Miami, Game 4
TALK
7 a.m.;1490-AM;”Spears and Ali”
3 p.m.;1450-AM;”Eye on the Ball”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: ATV is Apple TV+ BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)