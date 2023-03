TV/radio sports best bets

TV

AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m. FS2 NASCAR Cup: Practice (tape) 6 p.m. FS2 NASCAR ARCA: General Tire 150

CANADIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

5 p.m. NHLN Chicoutimi at Gatineau

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m. ACCN NC State at Miami

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

10 a.m. BTN Big Ten Qtr.: Rutgers vs. Purdue 10:30 a.m. CBSSN Conf. USA Semi. 11 a.m. ESPN SEC Qtr.: Miss. St. vs. Alabama 11 a.m. ESPN2 AAC Qtr.: E. Carolina vs. Houston 2:30 p.m. BTN Big Ten Qtr.: Ohio St. vs. Mich. St. 1 p.m. CBSSN Conf. USA Semi. 1 p.m. ESPN SEC Qtr.: Tennessee vs. Missouri 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 AAC Semi: Temple vs. Cincinnati 3 p.m. CBSSN MAC Semi.: Ohio vs. Toledo 4 p.m. ESPNEWS MAAC Semi.: TBD vs. Iona 4:30 p.m. BTN Big Ten Qtr.: TBD vs. Northwestern 4:30 p.m. FS1 Big East Semi.: UConn vs. Marquette 5 p.m. ESPN ACC Semi.: Duke vs. Miami 5 p.m. ESPN2 Big 12 Semi.: Iowa St. vs. Kansas 5 p.m. ESPNU AAC Qtr.: TBD vs. Memphis 5 p.m. SECN SEC Qtr.: TBD vs. Texas A&M 5:30 p.m. CBSSN MAC Semi.: TBD vs. Kent State 6:30 p.m. ESPNEWS MAAC Semi. 7 p.m. BTN Big Ten Qtr.: TBD vs. Indiana 7 p.m. FS1 Big East Semi. 7 p.m. PAC12 Pac-12 Semi: Oregon vs. UCLA 7 p.m. SECN SEC Qtr: TBD vs. Kentucky 7:30 p.m. CBSSN MWC Semi. 7:30 p.m. ESPN ACC Semi. 7:30 p.m. ESPN2 Big 12 Semi. 7:30 p.m. ESPNU AAC Qtr.: TBD vs. Tulane 9:30 p.m. ESPN Pac-12 Semi.: (Stan./Ariz.) vs. (ASU/USC) 9:30 p.m. ESPNU Big West Semi. 10 p.m. CBSSN MWC Semi. 11:30 p.m. ESPNU Big West Semi.: TBD vs. UC Irvine (tape)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

10 a.m. ESPNU Big 12 Qtr.: W. Virginia vs. Okla. St. 12:30 p.m. ESPNU Big 12 Qtr.:TBD vs. Texas 3 p.m. ESPNU Am. East Champ.: Albany at Vermont

COLLEGE SOFTBALL (WOMEN)

7 p.m. PAC12 Arizona at Arizona State

GOLF

10 a.m. GOLF PGA: Players Championship 12 a.m. GOLF Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Champ. (Sat.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m. FS2 NYRA

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m. SHO Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs. Henderson

MLB SPRING TRAINING

12 p.m. MLBN Atlanta at Tampa Bay 5 p.m. MLBN NY Yankees at Detroit (tape) 8 p.m. MLBN Houston vs. NY Mets (tape) 12 a.m. MLBN Cincinnati vs. Seattle (tape) (Sat.) 2 a.m. MLBN Cleveland vs. Milwaukee (tape) (Sat.) 4 a.m. MLBN Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia (tape) (Sat.)

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m. NBATV Cleveland at Miami 8:30 p.m. NBATV Toronto at LA Lakers

RUGBY (MEN)

1:30 a.m. FS2 NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Melbourne (Sat.)

TENNIS

11 a.m. TENNIS BNP Paribas Open

WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC

8 p.m. FS1 China vs. Australia 9 p.m. FS1 Panama vs. Italy 3 a.m. FS1 Czech Republic vs. Japan (Sat.) 4 a.m. FS2 Netherlands vs. Chinese (Sat.)

RADIO

AHL HOCKEY

6 p.m. 1450-AM Tucson at Milwaukee

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

9:30 p.m. 1290-AM (if necessary) TBD vs. Arizona

TALK

7 a.m. 1490-AM “Spears and Ali” (new time) 3 p.m. 1450-AM ”Eye on the Ball”

All times MST. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.