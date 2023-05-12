TV
AUTO RACING
4:30 p.m.;FS1;NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Buckle Up South Carolina 200
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2:30 p.m.;SECN;Vanderbilt at Florida
4 p.m.;ACCN;NC State at North Carolina
5:30 p.m.;PAC12;Arizona at Stanford
5:30 p.m.;SECN;Mississippi St. at LSU
8:30 p.m.;PAC12;Oregon St. at UCLA
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
9 a.m.;ESPNU;American Athletic Tournament TBD
9 a.m.;FS2;Big East Tournament TBD
10 a.m.;ACCN;ACC Tournament TBD
11 a.m.;ESPNU;Big 12 Tournament TBD
12:30 p.m.;ACCN;ACC Tournament TBD
1 p.m.;ESPN2;SEC Tournament TBD
3 p.m.;BTN;Big Ten Tournament TBD
3 p.m.;FS2;Big East Tournament TBD
3:30 p.m.;ESPN2;SEC Tournament TBD
4:30 p.m.;ESPNU;Pac-12 Tournament TBD
5:30 p.m.;BTN;Big Ten Tournament TBD
7 p.m.;ESPNU;Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St.
7:30 p.m.;ESPN2;Pac-12 Tournament TBD
GOLF
7:30 a.m.;GOLF;LPGA: Cognizant Founders Cup
10 a.m.;GOLF;PGA: Regions Tradition
1 p.m.;GOLF;PGA: AT&T Byron Nelson
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6 a.m.;NHLN;Finland vs. United States
10 a.m.;NHLN;Latvia vs. Canada
2 a.m.;NHLN;Switzerland vs. Slovenia (Sat.)
MLB
4 p.m.;MLBN;Tampa Bay-NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh-Baltimore
5:10 p.m.;ATV;Chicago Cubs at Minnesota
5:10 p.m.;ATV;Kansas City at Milwaukee
6:40 p.m.;BSAZ; San Francisco at Arizona
7 p.m.;MLBN; Texas at Oakland
NBA PLAYOFFS
4:40 p.m.;ESPN;New York at Miami, Game 6
7 p.m.;ESPN;Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 6
NHL PLAYOFFS
4 p.m.;TNT;Florida at Toronto, Game 5
7 p.m.;TNT;Edmonton at Vegas, Game 5
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.;1290-AM;Arizona at Stanford
MLB
6:40 p.m.;1490-AM;San Francisco at Arizona
TALK
7 a.m.;1490-AM;“Spears and Ali”
3 p.m.;1450-AM;”Eye on the Ball”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: ACCN is ACC Network (Ch 171 on Cox, Ch 1325 on Comcast, Ch 612 on DirecTV, Ch 402 on Dish) ATV is Apple TV+ BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHLN is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) PAC12 is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) PAC12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) SECN is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)