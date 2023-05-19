TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m., PAC12 — Oregon at Utah
2 p.m., BTN — Maryland at Penn St.
3 p.m., PAC12 — Stanford at Washington St.
4 p.m., ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College
5 p.m., BTN — Indiana at Michigan St.
5 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt
6 p.m., PAC12 — UCLA at Arizona St.
6 p.m., PAC12A — USC at Arizona
COLLEGE SOFTBALL (NCAA TOURNAMENT)
9 a.m., ACCN — George Mason at Duke
10 a.m., ESPNU — Mississippi vs. Baylor
10 a.m., SECN — Miami (Ohio) vs. Kentucky
11 a.m., ACCN — Boston U. vs. Virginia Tech
Noon, ESPN2 — Louisville vs. Indiana
Noon, ESPNU — UNC Greensboro at Clemson
2 p.m., ESPN2 — Notre Dame vs. Oregon
2 p.m., ESPNU — Hofstra at Oklahoma
3 p.m., SECN — Prairie View A&M at LSU
4 p.m., ESPN2 — UCF vs. South Carolina
4 p.m., ESPNU — Nebraska vs. Wichita St.
6 p.m., ESPNU — Long Beach St. at Stanford
8 p.m., ESPNU — San Diego St. vs. Liberty
GOLF
8 a.m., ESPN — PGA Championship, second round
10 a.m., ESPN — PGA Championship, second round
10 a.m., ESPN2 — PGA Championship, second round
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6 a.m., NHLN — Hungary vs. Finland
10 a.m., NHLN — Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia
2 a.m., NHLN — U.S. vs. Denmark (Sat.)
MLB
3 p.m., BSAZ — Arizona at Pittsburgh
4:05 p.m., ATV — Baltimore at Toronto
4:20 p.m., ATV — Seattle at Atlanta
5 p.m., MLBN — LA Dodgers at St. Louis OR Colorado at Texas
NBA PLAYOFFS
5:30 p.m., TNT — Miami at Boston, Game 2
NHL PLAYOFFS
5:30 p.m., ESPN — Dallas at Vegas, Game 1
RODEO
6 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The World Finals, Day 5
TENNIS
6:30 a.m., TEN — Italian Open semifinals
10 a.m., TEN — Italian Open semifinals
2:30 p.m., TEN — NCAA men’s, women’s team semifinals
WNBA
4 p.m., NBATV — New York at Washington
8 p.m., ESPN — Los Angeles at Phoenix
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m., 1290-AM — USC at Arizona
MLB
3 p.m., 1490-AM — Arizona at Pittsburgh
TALK
7 a.m., 1490-AM — “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m., 1450-AM — ”Eye on the Ball”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: ACCN is ACC Network (Ch 171 on Cox, Ch 1325 on Comcast, Ch 612 on DirecTV, Ch 402 on Dish) ATV is Apple TV+ BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBATV is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHLN is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) PAC12 is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) PAC12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) SECN is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)