TV/radio sports best bets
TV
AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m. FS1 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
9 a.m. NBATV Clube Atlético Petroleos de Luanda vs. Stade Malien
12:30 p.m. NBATV Patriots Basketball Club vs. NBA Academy Africa
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 a.m. ACCN Boston College vs. Clemson
12 p.m. ACCN Duke vs. Miami
112 p.m. BTN Big Ten Tournament TBD
1 p.m. SECN SEC Tournament TBD
2:30 p.m. PAC12 Pac12 Tournament semifinal TBD
4 p.m. ACCN Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest
4:30 p.m. SECN SEC Tournament TBD
5 p.m. BTN Big Ten Tournament: TBD
7 p.m. PAC12 Pac-12 Tournament semifinal TBD
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m. ESPNU Denver vs. Northwestern
2:30 p.m. ESPNU Boston College vs. Syracuse
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
9 a.m. ESPN2 Stanford at Duke, Game 1
11 a.m. ESPN2 Clemson at Oklahoma, Game 1
1 p.m. ESPN2 Texas at Tennessee, Game 1
3 p.m. ESPN2 Oregon vs. Oklahoma St., Game 2
5 p.m. ESPN Florida St. vs. Georgia, Game 2
5 p.m. ESPN2 Northwestern at Alabama, Game 1
7 p.m. ESPN Louisiana-Lafayette at Washington, Game 1
7 p.m. ESPN2 San Diego St. at Utah, Game 1
GOLF
4:30 a.m. GOLF DP World Tour, second round
10 a.m. GOLF PGA Champions, second round
1 p.m. GOLF PGA Tour, second round
4 p.m. GOLF LPGA: Bank of Hope, Match-Play — Day 3
3:30 a.m. GOLF DP World Tour, third round
MLB
11 a.m. MLBN Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs
3:40 p.m. ATV Chicago White Sox at Detroit
4 p.m. MLBN Philadelphia-Atlanta OR Texas-Baltimore
4:05 p.m. ATV San Diego at NY Yankees
6:30 p.m.:BSAZ Boston at Arizona
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:50 a.m. FS2 United States vs. Slovakia
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2:55 p.m. FS2 United States vs. Panama
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
TBD 1290-AM Arizona vs. TBD
MLB
6:30 p.m. 1490-AM Boston at Arizona
TALK
7 a.m. 1490-AM “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m. 1450-AM ”Eye on the Ball”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: ACCN is ACC Network (Ch 171 on Cox, Ch 1325 on Comcast, Ch 612 on DirecTV, Ch 402 on Dish) ATV is Apple TV+ BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBATV is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) PAC12 is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) PAC12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) SECN is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)