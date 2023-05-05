TV/radio sports best bets
TV
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
6 a.m. NBATV Petro de Luanda vs. Al Ahly
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m. ACCN Boston College at Wake Forest
5 p.m. SECN Vanderbilt at Alabama
8 p.m. PAC12 Washington at Washington St.
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
7 a.m. ESPNU UCLA vs. TBD
8 a.m. ESPNU Long Beach St. vs. Cal
9 a.m. ESPNU FIU vs. Florida St.
10 a.m. ESPNU FAU vs. LSU
11 a.m. ESPNU Stetson vs. TCU
12 p.m. ESPNU Stanford vs. Grand Canyon
1 p.m. ESPNU Georgia St. vs. USC
2 p.m. ESPNU Hawaii vs. Loyola Marymount
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
1 p.m. CBSSN Loyola at Boston U.
3 p.m. ESPNU Yale vs. Cornell
4 p.m. CBSSN Lehigh vs. Army
5:30 p.m. ESPNU Princeton vs. Penn
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2:30 p.m. BTN Maryland at Illinois
3 p.m. ACCN NC State at Pittsburgh
3 p.m. SECN South Carolina at Tennessee
4 p.m. ESPN2 Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.
4:30 p.m. BTN Iowa at Wisconsin
5 p.m. BSAZ Arizona St. at Oregon St.
6 p.m. PAC12 Utah at Oregon
7 p.m. PAC12 Cal at Arizona
7:30 p.m. ESPNU Washington at Stanford
GOLF
4 a.m. GOLF DP World Tour: DS Automobiles Italian Open
9 a.m. GOLF PGA: Mitsubishi Electric Classic
11 a.m. GOLF PGA: Wells Fargo Championship
3 p.m. GOLF LPGA: Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown
HORSE RACING
10 a.m. USA The Kentucky Oaks: Day Races
MLB
11 a.m. MLBN Miami at Chicago Cubs
3:40 p.m. ATV Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati
4:10 p.m. ATV Minnesota at Cleveland
6:30 p.m. MLBN Arizona vs Washington
6:30 p.m. BSAZ Arizona vs Washington
NBA PLAYOFFS
4:40 p.m. ESPN Boston at Philadelphia, Game 3
7 p.m. ESPN Phoenix vs Denver, Game 3
NHL PLAYOFFS
5 p.m. TNT New Jersey at Carolina, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN)
4:30 p.m. FS2 Forge FC at York United FC
TENNIS
7 a.m. TEN ATP: Madrid, Semifinal
11 a.m. TEN ATP: Madrid, Semifinal
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m. 1290-AM Air Force at Arizona
NBA PLAYOFFS
7 p.m. 1490-AM Phoenix vs Denver, Game 3
TALK
7 a.m. 1490-AM “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m. 1450-AM ”Eye on the Ball”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: ACCN is ACC Network (Ch 171 on Cox, Ch 1325 on Comcast, Ch 612 on DirecTV, Ch 402 on Dish) ATV is Apple TV+ BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBATV is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) PAC12 is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SECN is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)