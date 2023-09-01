TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4 p.m.;ACCN;Miami (Ohio) at Miami
4 p.m.;FS1;Cent. Michigan at Michigan St.
4:30 p.m.;ESPN;Louisville vs. Georgia Tech
8 p.m.;CBSSN;Stanford at Hawaii
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.;BTN;Syracuse at Penn St.
5 p.m.;BTN;Washington at Indiana
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.;SECN;Pittsburgh at Kentucky
GOLF
4:30 a.m.;GOLF;DP Tour: Omega European Masters, second round
3 p.m.;GOLF;LPGA: Portland Classic, second round
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.;ESPNU;Charlotte Catholic (N.C.) at Providence Day (N.C.)
MLB
10 a.m.;MLBN;Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (Game 1)
6:30 p.m.;DBAX;Baltimore at Arizona
7 p.m.;MLBN;Atlanta at LA Dodgers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Noon;USA;EPL: West Ham United at Luton Town
6 p.m.;FS2;Liga MX: Mazatlán at Juárez
TENNIS
9 a.m.;ESPN;U.S. Open, third round
3 p.m.;ESPN2;U.S. Open, third round
4 p.m.;ESPN2;U.S. Open, third round
RADIO
MLB
6:30 p.m.;1490-AM;Baltimore at Arizona
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.;1490-AM;”Spears and Ali”
3 p.m.;1450-AM;”Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m.;1290-AM;”D.K. on the Sports Tip”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: ACCN is ACC Network (Ch 171 on Cox, Ch 1325 on Comcast, Ch 612 on DirecTV, Ch 402 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) DBAX is Diamondbacks (Ch 7 on Cox, Ch 1261 on Comcast, Ch 686-3 on DirectTV) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) SECN is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)