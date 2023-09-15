TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN)
2:30 a.m.;FS2;Melbourne at Carlton (Semi.)
2:15 a.m.;FS2;Greater W. Sydney at Port Adelaide (Semi.) (Sat.)
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN)
8 p.m.;FS2;Richmond at Greater Western Sydney
AUTO RACING
4:30 p.m.;USA;NASCAR Xfinity: Food City 300
BOXING
7 p.m.;ESPN;Top Rank Main Card: Lopez vs. Gonzalez (FW)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4 p.m.;ESPN;Army at UTSA
4 p.m.;FS1;Virginia at Maryland
5 p.m.;CBSSN;Utah St. at Air Force
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
5 p.m.;ACCN;Virginia Tech at Louisville
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
3 p.m.;ACCN;Syracuse at Miami
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
2:30 p.m.;BTN;Illinois at UCF
5 p.m.;BTN;Southern Cal at Purdue
GOLF
4 a.m.;GOLF;DP World: BMW PGA Championship
10:30 a.m.;GOLF;Korn Ferry: Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation
1 p.m.;GOLF;Champions: Sanford International, First Round
3 p.m.;GOLF;PGA: Fortinet Championship
MLB BASEBALL
3:30 p.m.;MLBN;NY Yankees at Pittsburgh OR Atlanta at Miami
4:05 p.m.;ATV+;Tampa Bay at Baltimore
5:15 p.m.;ATV+;Philadelphia at St. Louis
6:30 p.m.;DBAX;Chicago Cubs at Arizona
7 p.m.;MLBN;LA Dodgers at Seattle OR Chicago Cubs at Arizona
RUGBY (MEN’S)
11 p.m.;FS2;NRL: Newcastle at New Zealand
RUGBY (WOMEN)
12:55 a.m.;FS2;NRL: North Queensland at Sydney (Sat.)
TENNIS
5 a.m.;TEN;Davis Cup Finals (group stage)
2 p.m.;TEN;WTA: San Diego
5:30 p.m.;TEN;WTA: San Diego, Osaka
WNBA
4:30 p.m.;ESPN2;Washington at New York, Game 1
6:30 p.m.;ESPN2;Atlanta at Dallas, Game 1
RADIO
MLB
6:30 p.m.;1490-AM;Chicago Cubs at Arizona
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.;1490-AM;”Spears and Ali”
3 p.m.;1450-AM;”Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m.;1290-AM;”D.K. on the Sports Tip”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: ACCN is ACC Network (Ch 171 on Cox, Ch 1325 on Comcast, Ch 612 on DirecTV, Ch 402 on Dish) ATV+ is Apple TV+ (streaming only) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) DBAX is Diamondbacks (Ch 7 on Cox, Ch 1261 on Comcast, Ch 686-3 on DirectTV) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)