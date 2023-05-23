TV
BOWLING
4 p.m., CBSSN — PWBA: The USBC Queens, Finals
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7:30 a.m., SECN — Georgia vs. South Carolina
8 a.m., ACCN — Virginia Tech vs. Boston College
8 a.m., BTN — Michigan vs. Iowa
10 a.m., PAC12 — Arizona vs. Arizona St.
11 a.m., SECN — Texas A&M vs. Tennessee
Noon, ACCN — Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina
Noon, BTN — Illinois vs. Indiana
2:30 p.m., PAC12 — UCLA vs. USC
2:30 p.m., SECN — Alabama vs. Kentucky
4 p.m., ACCN — NC State vs. Duke
4 p.m., BTN — Michigan St. vs. Maryland
6 p.m., SECN — Missouri vs. Auburn
7 p.m., PAC12 — Cal vs. Oregon
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
9 a.m., GOLF — NCAA Team Match Play quarterfinals
2 p.m., GOLF — NCAA Team Match Play semifinals
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
2 a.m., NHLN — Slovakia vs. Norway
6 a.m., NHLN — Sweden vs. United States
10 a.m., NHLN — Switzerland vs. Latvia
MLB
3:30 p.m., BSAZ — Arizona at Philadelphia
4 p.m., TBS — LA Dodgers at Atlanta
6:30 p.m., MLBN — Boston-LA Angels OR Oakland-Seattle
NBA PLAYOFFS
5:30 p.m., TNT — Boston at Miami, Game 4
NHL PLAYOFFS
5 p.m., ESPN — Vegas at Dallas, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:50 p.m., FS2 — U-20 World Cup: U.S. vs. Fiji
1:50 p.m., FS2 — U-20 World Cup: Argentina vs. Guatemala
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m., 1290-AM — Arizona vs. Arizona State
MLB
3:30 p.m., BSAZ — Arizona at Philadelphia
TALK
7 a.m., 1490-AM — “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m., 1450-AM — ”Eye on the Ball”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: ACCN is ACC Network (Ch 171 on Cox, Ch 1325 on Comcast, Ch 612 on DirecTV, Ch 402 on Dish) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CW (Ch 8/58) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHLN is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) PAC12 is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) PAC12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) SECN is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)