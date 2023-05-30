TV
COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)
9 a.m., GOLF — NCAA Match Play quarterfinals (N. Carolina vs. Arizona St., Florida vs. Virginia, Illinois vs. Florida St., Pepperdine vs. Ga. Tech)
2 p.m., GOLF — NCAA Match Play semifinals
MLB
4 p.m., TBS — Philadelphia at NY Mets
6:30 p.m., BSAZ — Colorado at Arizona
6:30 p.m., MLBN — Pittsburgh at San Francisco OR NY Yankees at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:15 a.m., FS2 — U-20 World Cup: U.S. vs. New Zealand
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
People are also reading…
2:55 p.m., FS2 — U-20: United States vs. Canada
TENNIS
2 a.m., TEN — French Open, first Round
2 a.m. (Wed.) — TEN—French Open, second round
WNBA
6 p.m., ESPN2 — New York at Seattle
RADIO
MLB
6:30 p.m., BSAZ — Colorado at Arizona
TALK
7 a.m., 1490-AM — “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m., 1450-AM — ”Eye on the Ball”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)