TV/radio sports best bets
TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m. ESPN2 Vanderbilt at Louisville
5 p.m. PAC12 BYU at Utah
COLLEGE GOLF
1:30 p.m. Golf PGA WORKS Collegiate Champ.: Second Round
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4:30 p.m. SECN Missouri vs. Mississippi St.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
4 p.m. ESPNU Premier Lacrosse League Draft
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m. TBS Boston at Atlanta
6:30 p.m. BSAZ Miami at Arizona
6:30 p.m. MLBN Houston at LA Angels
NBA PLAYOFFS
4:30 p.m. TNT Philadelphia at Boston, Game 5
7 p.m. TNT Phoenix at Denver, Game 5
NHL PLAYOFFS
4 p.m. ESPN Carolina at New Jersey, Game 4
6:30 p.m. ESPN Dallas at Seattle, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Noon CBS UEFA: Manchester City at Real Madrid
4 p.m. FS2 CF Montréal at Toronto FC
RADIO
NBA PLAYOFFS
7 p.m. 1490-AM Phoenix at Denver, Game 5
TALK
7 a.m. 1490-AM “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m. 1450-AM ”Eye on the Ball”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) PAC12 is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SECN is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)