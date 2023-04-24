TV
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m. SECN Florida at Tennessee
MLB BASEBALL
3:30 p.m. Boston at Baltimore OR Houston at Tampa Bay
6:30 p.m. FS1 Oakland at LA Angels
6:40 p.m. BSAZ Kansas City at Arizona
NBA BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m. TNT Milwaukee at Miami (Game 4)
7 p.m. TNT Memphis at LA Lakers (Game 4)
NHL HOCKEY
4 p.m. ESPN New Jersey at NY Rangers (Game 4)
4:30 p.m. TBS Toronto at Tampa Bay (Game 4)
6:30 p.m. ESPN Vegas at Winnipeg (Game 4)
7 p.m. TBS Colorado at Seattle (Game 4)
RUGBY (MEN)
11 p.m. FS2 NRL: St. George Illawara at Sydney
SOCCER (MEN)
11:45 a.m. CBSSN Serie A: AS Roma at Atalanta
TENNIS
1 a.m. TENN WTA (Madrid) (Tues.)
RADIO
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m. 1490-AM Kansas City at Arizona
TALK
7 a.m. 1490-AM ”Spears and Ali”
3 p.m. 1450-AM ”Eye on the Ball”
All times MST. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)