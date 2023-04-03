TV/radio sports best bets
TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
6 p.m. CBS NCAA Champ.: San Diego St. vs UConn
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m. SECN Kentucky at Georgia
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m. MLBN NY Mets at Milwaukee
4 p.m. MLBN Reg’l Coverage: Phil. at NYY or Pitt. at Bos.
6:40 p.m. BSAZ Arizona at San Diego
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m. NHLN Vegas at Minnesota
7 p.m. BSAZX Arizona at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN)
People are also reading…
12 p.m. USA Premier: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton
2:15 p.m. FS2 CONMEBOL U-17: Chile vs. Uruguay
4:45 p.m. FS2 CONMEBOL U-17: Brazil vs. Colombia
TENNIS
7 a.m. TENNIS WTA (Charleston)
4 p.m. TENNIS WTA (Charleston)
RADIO
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
6 p.m. 1490-AM NCAA Champ.: San Diego St. vs UConn
TALK
7 a.m. 1490-AM ”Spears and Ali”
3 p.m. 1450-AM ”Eye on the Ball”
<&rule>
All times MST. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
<&rule>