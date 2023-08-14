TV
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
1 p.m., ESPNU — World Series: Semifinal 1
4 p.m., ESPNU — World Series: Semifinal 2
MLB
4 p.m., MLBN — NY Yankees at Atlanta OR Oakland at St. Louis
5:30 p.m., FS1 — Arizona at Colorado
SOCCER (MEN)
12 p.m., USA — Premier: Wolverhampton at Man. United
TENNIS
11 a.m., TEN — ATP/WTA (Cincinnati)
WOMEN’S WORLD CUP
1 a.m., FOX — Spain vs. Sweden, Semifinal (Tue.)
RADIO
MLB
5:30 p.m., 1490AM — Arizona at Colorado
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m., 1490-AM — ”Spears and Ali”
3 p.m., 1450-AM — ”Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m., 1290-AM — ”D.K. on the Sports Tip”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish