TV
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
1 p.m., PAC12 — Rutgers at California
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
4 p.m., ACCN — Binghamton at Syracuse
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m., ESPN2 — World Cup: Greece vs. U.S., Group C
MLB
3:30 p.m., MLBN — LA Angels-Philadelphia OR NY Yankees-Detroit
6:30 p.m., MLBN — Cincinnati at San Francisco
7 p.m., DBAX — Arizona at LA Dodgers
TENNIS
9 a.m., ESPN — U.S. Open, first round
People are also reading…
4 p.m., ESPN — U.S. Open, first round
WNBA
4 p.m., ESPN2 — Las Vegas at New York
RADIO
MLB
7 p.m., 1490-AM — Arizona at LA Dodgers
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m., 1490-AM — ”Spears and Ali”
3 p.m., 1450-AM — ”Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m., 1290-AM — ”D.K. on the Sports Tip”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: ACCN is ACC Network (Ch 171 on Cox, Ch 1325 on Comcast, Ch 612 on DirecTV, Ch 402 on Dish) DBAX is Diamondbacks (Ch 7 on Cox, Ch 1261 on Comcast, Ch 686-3 on DirectTV) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) PAC12 is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper)