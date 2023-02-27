TV/radio best bets
TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
5 p.m. ESPN North Carolina at Florida St.
7 p.m. CBSSN Nevada at Wyoming
7 p.m. ESPN Baylor at Oklahoma St.
7 p.m. ESPN2 West Virginia at Iowa St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
5 p.m. CBSSN Xavier at UConn
5 p.m. ESPN2 Baylor at Texas
5 p.m. FS1 Villanova at Seton Hall
7 p.m. FS1 DePaul at Marquette
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN)
12:30 p.m. GOLF Darius Rucker Intercollegiate
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
2 p.m. PAC12 Cornell at Stanford
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m. ESPN Spring Training: NYM vs. STL
1 p.m. MLBN Spring Training: SEA vs. CWS
1:10 p.m. BSAZ Spring Training: ARI (split) vs. CHC (split)
4:30 p.m. MLBN Spring Training: DET vs. NYY
7:30 p.m. MLBN Spring Training: MIN vs. BOS (tape)
10:30 p.m. MLBN Spring Training: TEX vs. CIN (tape)
1:30 a.m. MLBN Spring Training: PHI vs. PIT (tape)
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m. NBATV Miami at Philadelphia
NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m. NHLN Boston at Edmonton
TENNIS
3 a.m. TENNIS ATP (Dubai, Santiago, Acapulco
3 a.m. TENNIS WTA (Austin, Monterrey)
RADIO
TALK
3 p.m. 1450-AM ”Eye on the Ball”
3 p.m. 1490-AM ”Spears and Ali”
6 p.m. 1290-AM ”The Tommy Lloyd Show”
All times MST. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)