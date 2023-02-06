TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
5 p.m.;CBSSN;Lafayette at Holy Cross
5 p.m.;ESPN;Duke at Miami
7 p.m.;ESPN;Texas at Kansas
7 p.m.;ESPNU;Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern
9 p.m.;ESPNU;Weber St. at N. Colorado
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
4 p.m.;ESPN2;Virginia Tech at NC State
5 p.m.;BTN;Nebraska at Northwestern
5 p.m.;SECN;Tennessee at Mississippi St.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)
7 p.m.;BTN;Iowa at Nebraska
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
5 p.m.;ESPNU;Newton (Ga.) vs. Wheeler (Ga.)
HOCKEY
5 p.m.;NHLN;2023 AHL All-Star Classic
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.;NBATV;LA Clippers at Brooklyn
8 p.m.;NBATV;Milwaukee at Portland
NFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;ESPN2;Super Bowl Opening Night (also FS1, NFLN)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.;BSAZ;Minnesota at Arizona
TENNIS
3 a.m.;TENNIS;ATP/WTA
RADIO
TALK
3 p.m.;1450-AM;"Eye on the Ball"
3 p.m.;1490-AM;“Spears and Ali”
6 p.m.;1290-AM;“The Tommy Lloyd Show”
All times MST. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)