TV
AUTO RACING
9 a.m., USA — NASCAR: The Crayon 301
MLB
4 p.m., MLBN — LA Dodgers-Baltimore OR San Francisco-Cincinnati
6:30 p.m., FS1 — Minnesota at Seattle
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
6 p.m., ESPN — Championship
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 a.m., CBSSN — Friendly: Tottenham vs. West Ham United (Tue.)
RADIO
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m., 1490-AM — ”Spears and Ali”
3 p.m., 1450-AM — ”Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m., 1290-AM — ”D.K. on the Sports Tip”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)