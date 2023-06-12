TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 a.m., ESPN2 — Super Regional, Game 3 TBD, if necessary
Noon, ESPN2 — Super Regional, Game 3 TBD, if necessary
3 p.m., ESPN2 — Super Regional, Game 3 TBD, if necessary
5 p.m., ESPN — Super Regional, Game 3 TBD, if necessary
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m., MLBN — LA Angels at Texas OR Cincinnati at Kansas City
6:30 p.m., BSAZ — Philadelphia at Arizona
NBA FINALS
5:30 p.m., ABC — Miami at Denver, Game 5
SOFTBALL
People are also reading…
3 p.m., ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Mulipola vs. Garcia
5:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Zerkle vs. Garcia
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:50 a.m., FS2 — Friendly: Ukraine at Germany
RADIO
NBA FINALS
5:30 p.m., 1490-AM — Miami at Denver, Game 5
TALK
7 a.m., 1490-AM — ”Spears and Ali”
3 p.m., 1450-AM — ”Eye on the Ball”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)