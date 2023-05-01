TV/radio best bets
TV
AUTO RACING
9 a.m. FS1 NASCAR Cup Series: The Würth 400
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m. SECN Tennessee at Arkansas
GOLF
1 p.m. GOLF PGA Professional Championship: Second Round
MLB BASEBALL
10 a.m. MLBN Atlanta at NY Mets
5 p.m. FS1 San Francisco at Houston
8 p.m. MLBN Regional: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers (JIP)
NBA PLAYOFFS
4:30 p.m. TNT Philadelphia at Boston, Game 1
7 p.m. TNT Phoenix at Denver, Game 2
NHL PLAYOFFS
5 p.m. ESPN NY Rangers at New Jersey, Game 7
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Noon USA Premier League: Everton at Leicester City
TENNIS
3 a.m. TEN Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
RADIO
NBA PLAYOFFS
7 p.m. 1490-AM Phoenix at Denver, Game 2
TALK
7 a.m. 1490-AM ”Spears and Ali”
3 p.m. 1450-AM Eye on the Ball”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
(JIP) — joined in progress
TV channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) SECN is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)