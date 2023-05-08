TV/radio sports best bets
TV
COLLEGE GOLF
1:30 p.m. GOLF PGA WORKS Collegiate Championships: First Round
MLB
4:30 p.m. MLBN St. Louis-Chicago Cubs OR LA Dodgers-Milwaukee
6:30 p.m. BSAZ Miami at Arizona
NBA PLAYOFFS
4:30 p.m. TNT New York at Miami, Game 4
7 p.m. TNT Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 4
NHL
5 p.m. ESPN 2023 NHL Draft Lottery
5:30 p.m. ESPN Vegas at Edmonton, Game 3
People are also reading…
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:55 a.m. ESPN2 Blackburn Rovers at Millwall
7 a.m. USA Premier League: Leicester City at Fulham
9:30 a.m. USA Premier League: Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion
Noon USA Premier League: Southampton at Nottingham Forest
RADIO
MLB
6:30 p.m. 1490-AM Miami at Arizona
TALK
7 a.m. 1490-AM ”Spears and Ali”
3 p.m. 1450-AM ”Eye on the Ball”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)