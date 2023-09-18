TV
MLB
11 a.m., MLBN — Cleveland at Kansas City
3:30 p.m., FS1 — Minnesota at Cincinnati
7 p.m., MLBN — Detroit at LA Dodgers
NFL
4:15 p.m., ESPN — New Orleans at Carolina
4:15 p.m., ESPN2 — New Orleans at Carolina
5:15 p.m., ABC — Cleveland at Pittsburgh
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:45 a.m., USA — EPL: Burnley at Nottingham Forest
TENNIS
4:30 a.m., TEN — Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds
RADIO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:05 p.m., 1290-AM — ”The Jedd Fisch Show”
NFL
5:15 p.m., 1490-AM — Cleveland Pittsburgh
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m., 1490-AM — ”Spears and Ali”
3 p.m., 1450-AM — ”Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m., 1290-AM — ”D.K. on the Sports Tip”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)