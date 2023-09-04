TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m., ESPN — Clemson at Duke
COLLEGE GOLF
1 p.m., GOLF — Folds Of Honor Collegiate, first round
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
1 p.m., PAC12 — Dartmouth at California
4 p.m., BTN — Washington at Ohio St.
7 p.m., PAC12 — CS Northridge at UCLA
FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m., CBSSN — CFL: Toronto at Hamilton
4 p.m., CBSSN — CFL: Edmonton at Calgary
GOLF
People are also reading…
6 a.m., GOLF — Sky Golf European Ryder Cup Picks Show
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
2 p.m., ESPN2 — PLL Playoffs: Atlas vs. Cannons
MLB
11 a.m., MLBN — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs OR Boston at Tampa Bay
1 p.m., DBAX — Colorado at Arizona
2:30 p.m., MLBN — Houston at Texas OR Boston at Tampa Bay
4 p.m., MLBN — Milwaukee at Pittsburgh (JIP)
6:30 p.m., FS1 — Baltimore at LA Angels
TENNIS
8 a.m., ESPN — U.S. Open, Round of 16
4 p.m., ESPN2 — U.S. Open, Round of 16
RADIO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m., 1490-AM — Clemson at Duke
MLB
1 p.m., 1490-AM — Colorado at Arizona
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m., 1490-AM — ”Spears and Ali”
3 p.m., 1450-AM — ”Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m., 1290-AM — ”D.K. on the Sports Tip”
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Legend: (JIP) — Joined in progress
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) DBAX is Diamondbacks (Ch 7 on Cox, Ch 1261 on Comcast, Ch 686-3 on DirectTV) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) PAC12 is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper)