TV
AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.;FS2;NASCAR Xfinity: Qualifying (Martinsville) (tape)
12 p.m.;NBC;AMA Supercross: Round 13 (Atlanta)
1:30 p.m.;FS2;NASCAR Cup: Qualifying (Martinsville)
2 p.m.;USA;IMSA SportsCar: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
4:30 p.m.;FS1;NASCAR Xfinity: Call811.com Before You Dig. 250
6:30 p.m.;FS1;NHRA: Qualifying (Las Vegas) (tape)
8 p.m.;FS1;NASCAR Cup: Qualifying (Martinsville) (tape)
BOWLING
11:30 a.m.;FOX;PBA: Guaranteed Rate World Series of Bowling
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.;SECN;Mississippi at Mississippi St.
3 p.m.;BTN;Indiana at Illinois
3 p.m.;PAC12;Southern Cal at Oregon St.
4 p.m.;ACCN;Florida St. at NC State
4 p.m.;SECN;Georgia at Florida
COLLEGE BOWLING
6 p.m.;ESPNU;NCAA Championship
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.;BTN;Ohio St. Spring Game
11 a.m.;ACCN;Virginia Spring Game
11 a.m.;BTN;Penn St. Spring Game
12 p.m.;PAC12;Southern Cal Spring Game
1 p.m.;BTN;Michigan St. Spring Game
1 p.m.;ESPN2;Georgia Spring Game
2 p.m.;PAC12;California Spring Game
3:30 p.m.;PAC12;Arizona Spring Game
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)
1 p.m.;ABC;NCAA Champ. (Oklahoma/Florida/Utah/LSU)
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
9 a.m.;ACCN;Virginia at Duke
9 a.m.;CBSSN;Colgate at Lehigh
9 a.m.;ESPNU;Ohio St. at Johns Hopkins
1 p.m.;ESPNU;Syracuse vs. North Carolina
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
9 a.m.;ESPNU;Syracuse at North Carolina
3 p.m.;ESPNU;Northwestern at Ohio St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
9 a.m.;SECN;Tennessee at Kentucky
11 a.m.;SECN;Texas A&M at South Carolina
1 p.m.;PAC12O;UCLA at Arizona
2 p.m.;ACCN;Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN)
9 a.m.;PAC12;Pepperdine at UCLA
GOLF
10 a.m.;GOLF;PGA: RBC Heritage
12 p.m.;CBS;PGA: RBC Heritage
4 p.m.;GOLF;LPGA: LOTTE Championship
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
9 a.m.;NHLN;World Champ.: U.S. vs. Czechia
1 p.m.;NHLN;World Champ.: Canada vs. Switzerland
MLB BASEBALL
10 a.m.;MLBN;Minnesota at NY Yankees OR San Francisco at Detroit
1 p.m.;FS1;Milwaukee at San Diego
1:10 p.m.;BSAZ;Arizona at Miami
4 p.m.;MLBN;Texas at Houston OR Colorado at Seattle
7 p.m.;MLBN;Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
10:10 a.m.;ESPN;Brooklyn at Philadelphia (game 1)
12:30 p.m.;ESPN;Atlanta at Boston (game 1)
3 p.m.;ESPN;New York at Cleveland (game 1)
5:30 p.m.;ABC;Golden State at Sacramento (game 1)
RUGBY (MEN)
5 p.m.;FS2;MLR: ATL Rugby at NOLA Gold
SOCCER (MEN)
7 a.m.;USA;Premier: Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur
9:30 a.m.;NBC;Premier: Leicester City at Manchester City
11:45 a.m.;CBSSN;Serie A: Monza at Inter Milan
SOCCER (WOMEN)
7 p.m.;CBSSN;NWSL: Racing Louisville at Angel City
SWIMMING
9 a.m.;CNBC;TYR: Pro Swim Series, Day 1 (tape)
10:30 a.m.;CNBC;TYR: Pro Swim Series, Day 2 (tape)
TENNIS
11 a.m.;TENNIS;Billie Jean King Cup: U.S. vs. Austria
3 a.m.;TENNIS;ATP (Monte Carlo) (Doubles Final) (Sun.)
USFL FOOTBALL
1:30 p.m.;FOX;Philadelphia at Memphis
4:30 p.m.;FOX;New Jersey at Birmingham
XFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.;ABC;Vegas at Houston
4 p.m.;ESPN2;Orlando at San Antonio
RADIO
AHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.;1450-AM;San Jose at Tucson
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.;1290-AM;Arizona at Washington St.
MLB BASEBALL
9:30 a.m.;1490-AM;Minnesota at NY Yankees
1 p.m.;1490-AM;Arizona at Miami
NBA BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.;1490-AM;New York at Cleveland (game 1)
All times MST. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)