TV/radio best bets
TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
9:55 p.m. FS2 AFL: St. Kilda at Carlton
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m. FS1 NASCAR Cup: Qualifying (Talladega)
9:30 a.m. FS1 NASCAR ARCA: General Tire 200
11 a.m. CBS Formula E: Round 7 (Berlin)
1 p.m. FS1 NASCAR Xfinity: Ag-Pro 300
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 a.m. ESPN2 Vanderbilt at Tennessee
12 p.m. ESPN2 LSU at Mississippi
1 p.m. ACCN Wake Forest at Pittsburgh
3 p.m. SECN Alabama at Missouri
4 p.m. ACCN Louisville at Duke
6 p.m. PAC12 UCLA at Southern Cal
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m. BTN Minnesota Spring Game
11 a.m. BTN Nebraska Spring Game
11 a.m. PAC-12N Utah Spring Game
11 a.m. PEACK Notre Dame Spring Game
12 p.m. ESPN Colorado Spring Game
1 p.m. BTN Wisconsin Spring Game
1 p.m. PAC-12N Washington Spring Game
2 p.m. PAC-12N Washington St. Spring Game
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
9 p.m. CBSSN Lehigh at Boston U.
9 p.m. ESPNU North Carolina at Notre Dame
11 a.m. ESPNU Syracuse at Virginia
3 p.m. BTN Johns Hopkins at Maryland
4 p.m. CBSSN Army at Navy
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
11:30 a.m. CBSSN Georgetown at Denver
5 p.m. BTN Maryland at Northwestern
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
9 a.m. ACCN Pittsburgh at Clemson
9 a.m. SECN South Carolina at Georgia
11 a.m. ACCN Florida St. at Virginia Tech
11 a.m. SECN Texas A&M at Mississippi
1 p.m. ESPNU Florida at Tennessee
1 p.m. SECN Auburn at Alabama
3 p.m. ESPN2 Arkansas at Kentucky
3 p.m. ESPNU Michigan St. at Illinois
4 p.m. PAC12 Arizona at Oregon
5 p.m. ESPN2 Mississippi St. at LSU
8 p.m. ESPN2 Arizona St. at UCLA
GOLF
10 a.m. CW LIV: Adelaide, Australia
10 a.m. GOLF PGA: Zurich Classic
12 p.m. CBS PGA: Zurich Classic
12 p.m. GOLF LPGA: Chevron Championship
1 p.m. GOLF Champions: Invited Celebrity Classic
1 p.m. NBC LPGA: Chevron Championship
8 p.m. GOLF DP: ISPS Handa Championship
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
10 a.m. NHLN World Champ. Norway vs. U.S. (Group B)
LACROSSE (MEN)
5 p.m. ESPNU NLL: Toronto at Buffalo
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m. SHO Bellator 295 Main Card: Stots vs. Mix
MLB BASEBALL
10 a.m. MLBN Toronto at NY Yankees
1 p.m. FOX Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay OR NY Mets at San Francisco
4 p.m. FS1 Detroit at Baltimore
5:10 p.m. BSAZ San Diego at Arizona
7 p.m. MLBN St. Louis at Seattle OR Kansas City at LA Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
10 a.m. TNT Philadelphia at Brooklyn (Game 4)
12:30 p.m. TNT Phoenix at LA Clippers (Game 4) (also BSAZ)
4:40 p.m. ESPN Milwaukee at Miami (Game 3)
7 p.m. ESPN Memphis at LA Lakers (Game 3)
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m. TBS Vegas at Winnipeg (Game 3)
4 p.m. TBS Toronto at Tampa Bay (Game 3)
5 p.m. ABC New Jersey at NY Rangers (Game 3)
7 p.m. TBS Colorado at Seattle (Game 3)
SOCCER (MEN)
7 a.m. USA Premier: Nottingham Forest at Liverpool
4 p.m. FS2 CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC
USFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m. USA Houston vs. New Orleans Birmingham, Ala.
4 p.m. FOX Memphis at Birmingham
XFL FOOTBALL
9 a.m. ESPN Orlando at St. Louis
12 p.m. ABC D.C. at San Antonio
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m. 1290-AM Utah at Arizona
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m. 1490-AM San Diego at Arizona
NBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m. 1490-AM Phoenix at LA Clippers (Game 4)
All times MST. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
