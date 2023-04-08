TV
AHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.;CW;Texas at Tucson
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2:30 a.m.;FS1;AFL: Port Adelaide at Sydney
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.;FS2;NASCAR Truck: Qualifying (Bristol)
3 p.m.;FS2;NASCAR Cup: Qualifying (Bristol)
5 p.m.;FS1;NASCAR Truck: Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt (Bristol)
7 p.m.;FS1;NASCAR Cup: Qualifying (Bristol)
BOXING
7 p.m.;ESPN;Top Rank Main Card: Stevenson vs. Yoshino
7 p.m.;SHO;Main Card: Fundora vs. Mendoza
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 a.m.;BTN;Iowa at Indiana
9 a.m.;SECN;LSU at South Carolina
11 a.m.;ESPN2;Florida at Tennessee
12 p.m.;BTN;Rutgers at Maryland
12 p.m.;SECN;Arkansas at Mississippi
1 p.m.;ACCN;NC State at Wake Forest
3 p.m.;ESPNU;Mississippi St. at Alabama
3 p.m.;PAC12;Oregon St. at Oregon
4 p.m.;ACCN;Virginia Tech at Duke
6 p.m.;ESPNU;Oklahoma St. at TCU
6 p.m.;PAC12;Stanford at California
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL
8 a.m.;PAC12;Arizona vs. USC
10 a.m.;PAC12;California vs. Arizona St.
12 p.m.;PAC12;Arizona St. vs. Washington
2 p.m.;PAC12;Oregon at Stanford
4 p.m.;PAC12;California at Stanford
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN)
5 p.m.;ESPNU;NCAA D1 Champ.: Quinnipiac vs. Minnesota
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
1 p.m.;ESPNU;Duke at Notre Dame
4 p.m.;BTN;Johns Hopkins at Penn St.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
9 a.m.;ACCN;Louisville at Virginia Tech
9 a.m.;ESPNU;Boston College at Notre Dame
11 a.m.;ESPNU;Duke at Virginia
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.;ACCN;Notre Dame at Louisville
1 p.m.;PAC12;Oregon St. at UCLA
3 p.m.;SECN;Georgia at Arkansas
5 p.m.;SECN;Mississippi St. at Texas A&M
GOLF
12 p.m.;CBS;PGA: The Masters
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.;NBC;Santa Anita Derby and Blue Grass Stakes
3 p.m.;FOX;Wood Memorial Stakes
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.;ESPN;UFC 287 Prelims: Undercard Bouts
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.;FS1;Texas at Chicago Cubs
4 p.m.;MLBN;Regional Coverage: SD at ATL or STL at MIL
5:10 p.m.;BSAZ;LA Dodgers at Diamondbacks
7:30 p.m.;MLBN;Regional Coverage: TOR at LAA or WSH at COL
NHL HOCKEY
9:55 a.m.;ABC;Pittsburgh at Detroit
12:30 p.m.;ABC;Vegas at Dallas
2:30 p.m.;BSAZX;Arizona at Anaheim
5 p.m.;ABC;New Jersey at Boston
RUGBY (MEN)
11 a.m.;FS1;MLR: Chicago at New England
SOCCER (MEN)
7 a.m.;USA;Premier: Chelsea at Wolverhampton
9:30 p.m.;NBC;Premier: Manchester City at Southampton
11:45 a.m.;CBSSN;Serie A: Juventus at Lazio
4:30 p.m.;FOX;MLS: Austin FC at LAFC
4:45 p.m.;FS2;CONMEBOL U-17: Argentina vs. Paraguay
SOCCER (WOMEN)
11:30 a.m.;TNT;Friendly: U.S. vs. Ireland
TENNIS
10 a.m.;TENNIS;WTA (Charleston)
XFL FOOTBALL
10 a.m.;ESPN;Vegas at St. Louis
1 p.m.;ESPN;Arlington at Orlando
RADIO
AHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.;1450-AM;Texas at Tucson
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.;1290-AM;Washington at Arizona
MLB BASEBALL
4:30 p.m.;1490-AM;LA Dodgers at Arizona
All times MST. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)