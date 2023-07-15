TV
AUTO RACING
Noon, USA — Xfinity: Ambetter Health 200
BASKETBALL
Noon, CBS — Big3 Week 4
CYCLING
3:55 a.m., NBCPK — Tour de France, Stage 14
FOOTBALL
4 p.m., CBSSN — CFL: Calgary at Saskatchewan
GOLF
7 a.m., GOLF — DP World/PGA: Genesis Scottish Open, third round
9 a.m., CBS — DP World/PGA: Genesis Scottish Open, third round
9 a.m., GOLF — Champions: Kaulig Companies, third round
11:30 a.m., NBC — American Century Championship, second round
1 p.m., GOLF — DP World/PGA: Barbasol Championship, third round
5 p.m., GOLF — LPGA: Dana Open, third round (taped)
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
3 p.m., ESPN2 — PLL: Chrome vs. Cannons
MLB
1 p.m., FS1 — Cleveland at Texas
4 p.m., FOX — Chicago White Sox at Atlanta
7 p.m., MLBN — Detroit-Seattle OR Houston-LA Angels
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
11:30 a.m., NBATV — Charlotte vs. Minnesota
Noon, ESPN — Golden State vs. Toronto
1:30 p.m., NBATV — Milwaukee vs. Sacramento
2 p.m., ESPN — Washington vs. Chicago
3:30 p.m., NBATV — Boston vs. Orlando
5:30 p.m., NBATV — Denver vs. New York
7:30 p.m., NBATV — Memphis vs. Phoenix
SOCCER (MEN’S)
4:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Atlanta United
7 p.m., ESPN2 — USL: Oakland Roots F.C. at Monterey Bay F.C.
TENNIS
6 a.m., ESPN — Wimbledon, women's singles final
8:30 a.m., ESPN — Wimbledon, men's doubles final
Noon, ABC — Wimbledon, women's singles final (taped)
WNBA
5:30 p.m., ABC — All-Star Game: Team Stewart vs. Team Wilson
RADIO
Noon—1490-AM — Arizona at Toronto
4 p.m.—1490-AM — LA Dodgers at NY Mets
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBATV is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCPK is NBC’s Peacock (streaming only) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)