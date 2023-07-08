TV
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m., FS1 — NASCAR Trucks: The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150
5 p.m., USA — NASCAR Xfinity: The Alsco Uniforms 250
CYCLING
3:20 a.m., NBCPK — The Tour de France, Stage 8
FOOTBALL
4 p.m., CBSSN — CFL: Ottawa at Hamilton
GOLF
4:30 a.m., GOLF — DP Tour: Made in Himmerland, third round
10 a.m., CW — LIV, second round
10 a.m., GOLF — PGA: John Deere Classic, third round
Noon, CBS — PGA: John Deere Classic, third round
People are also reading…
Noon, NBC — LPGA: U.S. Women’s Open, third round
MLB
10 a.m., MLBN — Chicago Cubs-NY Yankees OR Toronto-Detroit
1 p.m., BSAZ — Pittsburgh at Arizona
1 p.m., FS1 — Cincinnati at Milwaukee
4 p.m., FOX — Atlanta at Tampa Bay
6 p.m., MLBN — LA Angels at LA Dodgers
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
Noon, NBATV — Miami vs. Boston
12:30 p.m., ESPN — Dallas vs. Oklahoma City
2 p.m., NBATV — New York vs. Philadelphia
2:30 p.m., ESPN — Detroit vs. Orlando
4 p.m., NBATV — Memphis vs. Chicago
5 p.m., ESPN2 — Indiana vs. Washington
6 p.m., NBATV — Milwaukee vs. Phoenix
7 p.m., ESPN2 — LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m., CBSSN — UEFA U-21 Euro: England vs. Spain
4 p.m., FS1 — Gold Cup: Panama vs. Qatar, quarterfinal
7 p.m., FS1 — Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Costa Rica, quarterfinal
TENNIS
5 a.m., ESPN — Wimbledon, third round
10 a.m., ABC — Wimbledon, third round
TRACK AND FIELD
7 p.m., CNBC — USATF Outdoor Championships
WNBA
10 a.m., ESPN — WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special
11 a.m., ESPN — Seattle at New York
RADIO
MLB
11 a.m., 1490-AM — Baltimore at Minnesota
1 p.m., 1490-AM — Pittsburgh at Arizona
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) CW (Ch 8/58) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBATV is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCPK is NBC’s Peacock (streaming only) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)