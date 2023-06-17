TV
AUTO RACING
5 p.m., FS1 — ARCA Menards Series
COLLEGE BASEBALL (CWS)
11 a.m., ESPN — Stanford vs. Wake Forest
4 p.m., ESPN — Tennessee vs. LSU
FOOTBALL
10 a.m., USA — USFL: Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey
1 p.m., FOX — USFL: Birmingham at Memphis
4 p.m., CBSSN — CFL: Edmonton at BC
GOLF
10 a.m., NBC — PGA: U.S. Open, third round
Noon, GOLF — LPGA: Meijer LPGA Classic, third round
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
9 a.m., ESPN — PLL: Archers vs. Chaos
MLB
11 a.m., MLBN — Baltimore at Chicago Cubs OR Detroit at Minnesota
1 p.m., FS1 — LA Angels at Kansas City
4 p.m., FOX — Tampa Bay at San Diego
7 p.m., BSAZ — Cleveland at Arizona
7 p.m., FS1 — Cleveland at Arizona
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5:50 a.m., FS1 — Euro qualifying: Lithuania vs. Bulgaria
9 a.m., FS1 — Euro qualifying: Norway vs. Scotland
11:30 a.m., FS2 — Euro qualifying: Iceland vs. Slovakia
4 p.m., FS2 — Gold Cup: Puerto Rico vs. Suriname
6:15 p.m., FS2 — Gold Cup: Guyana vs. Grenada
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m., CBS — NWSL: Angel City FC at San Diego Wave FC
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
Noon, ABC — World Games Opening ceremony
TENNIS
2 a.m., TEN — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA semifinals
RADIO
MLB
4 p.m., 1490-AM — NY Yankees at Boston
7 p.m., 1490-AM — Cleveland at Arizona
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)