TV
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m., FS1 — Craftsman Truck Series: Toyota 200
1:30 p.m., FS1 — Xfinity: Pacific Office Automation 147
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 a.m., ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD
9 a.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD
9 a.m., SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD
Noon, ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD
Noon, ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD
Noon, ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD
Noon, SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD
3 p.m., ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD
People are also reading…
3 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD
3 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD
3 p.m., SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD
6 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD
6 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD
6 p.m., SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD
COLLEGE SOFTBALL (WCWS)
Noon, ABC — Oklahoma vs. Tennessee
4 p.m., ESPN — Florida St. vs. Washington
FOOTBALL
9 a.m., USA — USFL: Houston vs. Pittsburgh
Noon, NBC — USFL: Philadelphia at Birmingham
GOLF
4 a.m., GOLF — DP World Tour, third round
9:30 a.m., GOLF — PGA: The Memorial, third round
11:30 a.m., CBS — PGA: The Memorial, third round
11:30 a.m., GOLF — Champions: Principal Charity Classic, second round
2 p.m., GOLF — LPGA: Mizuho Americas Open, third round
HORSE RACING
5 a.m., FS2 — The EPSOM Derby
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
10 a.m., ABC — PLL: Redwoods vs. Atlas, Albany, N.Y.
MLB
10 a.m., MLBN — Tampa Bay-Boston OR Detroit-Chi. White Sox
1 p.m., MLBN — Toronto-NY Mets OR LA Angels-Houston
4 p.m., FOX — NY Yankees at LA Dodgers
7 p.m., BSAZ — Atlanta at Arizona
7 p.m., FS1 — Chicago Cubs at San Diego
NHL PLAYOFFS
5 p.m., TBS — Florida at Vegas, Game 1
5 p.m., TNT — Florida at Vegas, Game 1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:30 a.m., ESPNU — RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
1:30 p.m., FOX — MLS: Portland at Seattle
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 a.m., CBSSN — Barcelona vs. Wolfsburg
5 p.m., CBSSN — NWSL: Portland FC at OL Reign
TENNIS
2 a.m., TEN — French Open, third round
3 a.m., TEN — French Open, third round
9 a.m., NBC — French Open, third round
2 a.m., TEN — French Open, Round of 16 (Sun.)
3 a.m., TEN — French Open, Round of 16 (Sun.)
TRACK AND FIELD
10 a.m., CNBC — The Golden Gala
WNBA
7 p.m., CBSSN — Seattle at Los Angeles
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
TBD, 1290-AM — Arizona vs. Arkansas/Santa Clara
MLB
4 p.m., 1490-AM — NY Yankees at LA Dodgers
7 p.m., 1490-AM — Atlanta at Arizona
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: ACCN is ACC Network (Ch 171 on Cox, Ch 1325 on Comcast, Ch 612 on DirecTV, Ch 402 on Dish) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) SECN is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)