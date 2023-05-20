TV
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m., FOX — NASCAR Trucks: The Tyson 250
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
7 a.m., NBATV — Stade Malien vs. Cape Town
10:30 a.m., NBATV — Al Ahly vs. REG
BOWLING
11 a.m., FS1 — PBA: The Super Slam Cup, prelims
BOXING
5 p.m., ESPN — Top Rank Prelims: Undercard bouts
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 a.m., BTN — Maryland at Penn St.
10 a.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Clemson
11 a.m., SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina
Noon, BTN — Indiana at Michigan St.
6 p.m., PAC12 — USC at Arizona
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
9 a.m., ESPNU — Georgetown vs. Virginia, quarterfinal
11:30 a.m., ESPNU — Michigan vs. Duke, quarterfinal
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m., ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA
10 a.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBA
Noon, ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA
Noon, ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBA
1 p.m., ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBA
2 p.m., ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA
2 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBA
2 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBA
2 p.m., SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBA
3 p.m., ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBA
4 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBA
4 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBA
4 p.m., SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBA
6 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBA
6 p.m.,ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBA
8 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBA
FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m., USA — USFL: Pittsburgh at Memphis
1 p.m., FOX — USFL: Birmingham at Michigan
GOLF
6 a.m., ESPN — PGA Championship, third round
7 a.m., ESPN — PGA Championship, third round
10 a.m., CBS — PGA Championship, third round
HORSE RACING
10 a.m., CNBC — The Preakness Prep: Preliminary races
1:30 p.m., NBC — The Preakness Preview: Undercard races
3 p.m., NBC — The 148th Preakness Stakes
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
2 a.m. ,NHLN — U.S. vs. Denmark
6 a.m., NHLN — Canada vs. Switzerland
10 a.m., NHLN — Sweden vs. France
MLB
1 p.m., BSAZ — Arizona at Pittsburgh
1 p.m., FS1 — Milwaukee at Tampa Bay
4 p.m., FOX — LA Dodgers-St. Louis OR Seattle-Atlanta
7 p.m., MLBN — Minnesota at LA Angels
NBA PLAYOFFS
5:30 p.m., ABC — Denver at LA Lakers, Game 3
NHL PLAYOFFS
5 p.m., TNT — Florida at Carolina, Game 2
RODEO
6 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The World Finals, Day 6
SOCCER (MEN’S)
4:30 a.m., USA — EPL: Brentford at Tottenham Hotspur
7 a.m., USA — EPL: Manchester United at Bournemouth
9:30 a.m., NBC — EPL: Arsenal at Nottingham Forest
6:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Sporting Kansas City at St. Louis City SC
TENNIS
4 a.m., TEN — Italian Open-ATP semifinals
10 a.m., TEN — Italian Open-WTA singles and doubles finals
TBA, TEN — NCAA Championships (team semifinals)
WNBA
10 a.m., ABC — Atlanta at Dallas
Noon, ABC — Las Vegas at Seattle
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m., 1290-AM — USC at Arizona
MLB
1 p.m., 1490-AM — Arizona at Pittsburgh
NBA PLAYOFFS
5:30 p.m., 1490-AM — Denver at LA Lakers, Game 3
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: ACCN is ACC Network (Ch 171 on Cox, Ch 1325 on Comcast, Ch 612 on DirecTV, Ch 402 on Dish) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CW (Ch 8/58) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBATV is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHLN is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) PAC12 is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) PAC12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) SECN is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)