TV
AUTO RACING
10 a.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
9 a.m., NBATV — Al Ahly Sporting Club vs. Association Sportive
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 a.m., BTN — Iowa vs. Michigan
9 a.m., ESPNU — Big South championship
10 a.m., ACCN — ACC semifinal
10 a.m., SECN — Texas A&M vs. Arkansas
11 a.m., BTN — Maryland vs. Nebraska/Michigan St.
1 p.m., ESPNU — West Coast championship
1:30 p.m., SECN — Florida vs. Vanderbilt/Alabama
2 p.m., ACCN — ACC semifinal
3 p.m., BTN — Big Ten semifinal (if nec.)
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Oregon vs. Arizona/Stanford
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
9 a.m., ESPN2 — NCAA semifinal: Penn St. vs. Duke
11:30 a.m., ESPN2 — NCAA semifinal: Notre Dame vs. Virginia
COLLEGE SOFTBALL (SUPER REGIONALS)
10 a.m., ESPN — Clemson at Oklahoma, Game 2
Noon, ABC — Texas at Tennessee, Game 2
Noon, ESPN — Stanford at Duke, Game 2
2 p.m., ESPN — San Diego State at Utah
4 p.m., ESPN — Louisiana at Washington, Game 2
6 p.m., ESPN — Northwestern at Alabama, Game 2
FOOTBALL
1 p.m., FOX — USFL: New Orleans at Birmingham
6 p.m., FS1 — USFL—Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, Canton, Ohio
GOLF
3:30 a.m., GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, third round
10 a.m., CW — LIV Golf League: second round
10 a.m., GOLF — PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge, third round
10:30 a.m., NBC — PGA Tour Champions, third round
Noon, CBS — PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge, third round
2:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA: Bank of Hope, Match Play quarterfinals
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
4 a.m., NHLN — Canada vs. Latvia, semifinal
8 a.m., NHLN — United States vs. Germany, semifinal
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
4 p.m., ESPNU — NLL Finals: Colorado at Buffalo, Game 1
MLB
10 a.m., MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Detroit
1 p.m., FS1 — Philadelphia at Atlanta
4 p.m., FOX — Boston at Arizona
7 p.m., MLBN — Miami-LA Angels OR NY Mets-Colorado
NBA PLAYOFFS
5:30 p.m., TNT — Boston at Miami, Game 6
NHL PLAYOFFS
5 p.m., ABC — Dallas at Vegas, Game 5
SOCCER (MEN’S)
4:25 a.m., CBSSN — SPFL: Aberdeen at Celtic
7 p.m., FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Pacific FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:30 a.m., CBSSN — FASL: Manchester United at Liverpool
5 p.m., CBSSN — NWSL: NC Courage at Racing Louisville
TENNIS
2 a.m. (Sun.), TEN — French Open Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
1:30 p.m., NBC — USATF: The LA Grand Prix
WNBA
10 a.m., CBS — Connecticut at New York
6 p.m., NBATV — Los Angeles at Las Vegas
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m., 1290-AM — Arizona vs. Oregon (if UA wins Friday)
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
9 a.m., ESPN2 — NCAA semifinal: Penn St. vs. Duke
11:30 a.m., ESPN2 — NCAA semifinal: Notre Dame vs. Virginia
MLB
4 p.m., 1490-AM — Boston at Arizona
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: ACCN is ACC Network (Ch 171 on Cox, Ch 1325 on Comcast, Ch 612 on DirecTV, Ch 402 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CW (Ch 8/58) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBATV is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHLN is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SECN is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)