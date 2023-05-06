TV
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.;FS1;NASCAR ARCA Series
5 p.m.;FS1;NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.;BTN;Ohio State at Iowa
3 p.m.;ACCN;Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
3 p.m.;SECN;Florida at Texas A&M
4:30 p.m.;ESPNU;Arkansas at Mississippi St.
6 p.m.;PAC12;Washington at Washington St.
6 p.m.;LSU at Auburn
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 a.m.;ESPN2;NCAA quarterfinal TBD
8 a.m.;ESPN2;NCAA quarterfinal TBD
9 a.m.;ESPN2;NCAA quarterfinal TBD
10 a.m.;ESPN2;NCAA quarterfinal TBD
11 a.m.;ESPN2;NCAA semifinal TBD
12:30 p.m.;ESPN2;NCAA semifinal TBD
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
8 a.m.;ESPNU;Siena vs. Marist
9 a.m.;ACCN;Notre Dame at North Carolina
10 a.m.;ESPNU;Albany vs. Bryant
1:30 p.m.;CBSSN;Denver vs. Georgetown
2:30 p.m.;BTN;Michigan vs. Maryland
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.;CBSSN;Loyola (Md.) vs. Army
Noon;PAC12;USC vs. Colorado
5 p.m.;BTN;Maryland vs. Northwestern
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
9 a.m.;Michigan at Minnesota
9 a.m.;South Carolina at Tennessee
11 a.m.;ACCN;Louisville at Florida St.
11 a.m.;SEC;Alabama at Mississippi
Noon;ESPNU;Florida at Kentucky
1 p.m.;ACCN;NC State at Pittsburgh
1 p.m.;SEC;Georgia at LSU
2 p.m.;ESPN;Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.
2 p.m.;PAC12;Arizona St. at Oregon St.
4 p.m.;PAC12;Utah at Oregon
6 p.m.;PAC12A;Cal at Arizona
7 p.m.;ESPN2;Washington at Stanford
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN'S)
2 p.m.;ESPN2;Championship: Hawaii vs. UCLA
FOOTBALL
10 a.m.;FOX;USFL: Houston vs. Philadelphia
4:30 p.m.;NBC;USFL: Memphis at Michigan
GOLF
9 a.m.;GOLF;PGA Champ.: Mitsubishi Electric Classic
10 a.m.;GOLF;PGA: Wells Fargo Championship
Noon;CBS;PGA: Wells Fargo Championship
3 p.m.;GOLF;LPGA: Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown
HORSE RACING
9 a.m.;NBC;Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races
11:30 a.m.;NBC;The 149th Kentucky Derby: Churchill Downs
MLB
11 a.m.;MLBN;Detroit-St. Louis or Miami-Chicago Cubs
2 p.m.;MLBN;NY Yankees at Tampa Bay (JIP)
5 p.m.;BSAZ;Washington at Arizona
7 p.m.;MLBN;Houston at Seattle
NBA PLAYOFFS
12:30 p.m.;ESPN;New York at Miami, Game 3
5:30 p.m.;ESPN;Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 3
NHL PLAYOFFS
4 p.m.;TNT;Edmonton at Vegas, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN)
7 a.m.;USA;Aston Villa at Wolverhampton
9:30 a.m.;USA;Brentford at Liverpool
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.;TEN;APT: Madrid, Doubles Final
9:30 a.m.;TEN;WTA: Madrid, Singles Final
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.;1290-AM;Air Force at Arizona
MLB
1 p.m.;1490-AM;NY Yankees at Tampa Bay
5 p.m.;1490-AM;Washington at Arizona
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
(JIP) — joined in progress
TV channel guide: ACCN is ACC Network (Ch 171 on Cox, Ch 1325 on Comcast, Ch 612 on DirecTV, Ch 402 on Dish) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) PAC12 is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) PAC12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) SECN is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)