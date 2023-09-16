TV
AUTO RACING
4:30 p.m., USA — NASCAR Cup: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m., ABC — Florida St. at Boston College
9 a.m., BTN — Ga. Southern-Wisconsin OR Louisville-Indiana
9 am., CBSSN — Liberty at Buffalo
9 a.m., ESPN — LSU at Mississippi St.
9 a.m., ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Old Dominion
9 a.m., ESPNU — Iowa St. at Ohio
9 a.m., FOX — Penn St. at Illinois
9 a.m., FS1 — North Dakota at Boise St.
9 a.m., SECN — Kansas St. at Missouri
People are also reading…
11 a.m., CW — VMI at NC State
11 a.m., PAC12 — Weber St. at Utah
11:30 a.m., NBCPK — Cent. Michigan at Notre Dame
Noon, CNBC — Morehouse vs. Albany St.
12:30 p.m., ABC — Alabama at South Florida
12:30 p.m., ACCN — Northwestern at Duke
12:30 p.m., BTN — Virginia Tech-Rutgers OR W. Michigan-Iowa
12:30 p.m., CBS — South Carolina at Georgia
12:30 p.m., CBSSN — FIU at UConn
12:30 p.m., ESPN — Minnesota at North Carolina
12:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Tulsa
12:30 p.m., FS1 — San Diego St. at Oregon St.
1 p.m., ESPNU — Tulane at Southern Miss.
1 p.m., FOX — W. Kentucky at Ohio St.
1 p.m., SECN — Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M
2 p.m., PAC12 — N. Colorado at Washington St.
2 p.m., NBCPK — Washington at Michigan St.
4 p.m., CBSSN — Vanderbilt at UNLV
4 p.m., ESPN — Tennessee at Florida
4 p.m., FS1 — N. Illinois at Nebraska
4 p.m., NFLN — James Madison at Troy
4:30 p.m., ABC — Pittsburgh at West Virginia
4:30 p.m., BTN — Bowling Green at Michigan
4:30 p.m., ESPN2 — BYU at Arkansas
4:30 p.m., ESPNU — Akron at Kentucky
4:30 p.m., NBC — Syracuse at Purdue
4:30 p.m., SECN — Georgia Tech at Mississippi
5 p.m., ACCN — FAU at Clemson
5 p.m., FOX — TCU at Houston
5 p.m., PAC12 — Hawaii at Oregon
7 p.m., ESPN — Colorado St. at Colorado
7:30 p.m., CBSSN — Kansas at Nevada
7:30 p.m., FS1 — Fresno St. at Arizona St.
8 p.m., ESPNU — Hampton at Howard (Taped)
8 p.m., PAC12 — UTEP at Arizona
CYCLING
6 a.m., CNBC — Vuelta a España, Stage 20
GOLF
4 a.m., GOLF — DP Tour: BMW PGA Championship, third round
10:30 a.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry: Simmons Bank Open, third round
1 p.m., GOLF — Champions: Sanford International, second round
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA: Fortinet Championship, third round
HORSE RACING
2 p.m., NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series
MLB
Noon, MLBN — Boston-Toronto OR Atlanta-Miami
4 p.m., MLBN — Philadelphia-St. Louis OR Tampa Bay-Baltimore
5 p.m., DBAX — Chicago Cubs at Arizona
7 p.m., MLBN — LA Dodgers-Seattle OR San Francisco-Colorado
SOCCER (MEN’S)
4:30 a.m., USA — EPL: Liverpool at Wolverhampton
6 a.m., CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Juventus
7 a.m., USA — EPL: Manchester City at West Ham United
9:30 a.m., NBC — EPL: Brentford at Newcastle United
TENNIS
5 a.m., TEN — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage
4 p.m., TEN — San Diego-WTA Singles Final
7 p.m., TEN — Osaka-WTA Singles Final
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon, NBC — The Prefontaine Classic — Day 1
RADIO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m., 1490-AM — LSU at Mississippi St.
12:30 p.m., 1290-AM — South Carolina at Georgia
1 p.m., 1490-AM — Utah Tech at NAU
8 p.m., 1290-AM — UTEP at Arizona
8 p.m., 107.5-FM — UTEP at Arizona
MLB
5 p.m., 1490-AM — Chicago Cubs at Arizona
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: ACCN is ACC Network (Ch 171 on Cox, Ch 1325 on Comcast, Ch 612 on DirecTV, Ch 402 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) CW (Ch 8/58) DBAX is Diamondbacks (Ch 7 on Cox, Ch 1261 on Comcast, Ch 686-3 on DirectTV) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCPK is NBC’s Peacock (streaming only) NFLN is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) PAC12 is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) PAC12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) SECN is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)