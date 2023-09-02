TV
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m., USA — NASCAR Xfinity: Sport Clips Help A Hero 200
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m., ABC — Virginia vs. Tennessee
9 a.m., ACCN — N. Illinois at Boston College
9 a.m., BTN — Fresno St. at Purdue
9 a.m., CBSSN — Bowling Green at Liberty
9 a.m., ESPN — Arkansas St. at Oklahoma
9 a.m., ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at SMU
9 a.m., FOX — Colorado at TCU
9 a.m., FS1 — Utah St. at Iowa
9 a.m., NBCPK — East Carolina at Michigan
9 a.m., SECN — Ball St. at Kentucky
Noon, NFLN — Grambling St. at Hampton
Noon, PAC12 — Portland St. at Oregon
12:30 p.m., ABC — Boise St. at Washington
12:30 p.m., ACCN — Wofford at Pittsburgh
12:30 p.m., BTN — Towson at Maryland
12:30 p.m., CBS — Ohio St. at Indiana
12:30 p.m., CBSSN — South Florida at W. Kentucky
12:30 p.m., ESPN — UMass at Auburn
12:30 p.m., FOX — Rice at Texas
12:30 p.m., FS1 — Buffalo at Wisconsin
12:30 p.m., NBC — Tennessee St. at Notre Dame
1 p.m., ESPNU — California at North Texas
1 p.m., SECN — SE Louisiana at Mississippi St.
3:30 p.m., PAC12 — Nevada at Southern Cal
4 p.m., CBSSN — Washington St. at Colorado St.
4 p.m., ESPN — New Mexico at Texas A&M
4 p.m., FS1 — UTSA at Houston
4 p.m., NFLN — Army at Louisiana-Monroe
4:30 p.m., ABC — North Carolina at South Carolina
4:30 p.m., BTN — Toledo at Illinois
4:30 p.m., CBS — Texas Tech at Wyoming
4:30 p.m., NBC — West Virginia at Penn St.
4:30 p.m., SECN — Middle Tennessee at Alabama
5 p.m., ACCN — Old Dominion at Virginia Tech
5 p.m., ESPNU — South Alabama at Tulane
7 p.m., PAC12 — N. Arizona at Arizona
7:15 p.m., FS1 — Sam Houston St. at BYU
7:30 p.m., CBSSN — Idaho St. at San Diego St.
7:30 p.m., ESPN — Coastal Carolina at UCLA
CYCLING
7 a.m., CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 8
GOLF
5:30 a.m., GOLF — Walker Cup: U.S. vs. Great Britain & Ireland
11 a.m., GOLF — DP Tour: Omega European Masters, third round (taped)
3 p.m., GOLF — LPGA: Portland Classic, third round
MLB
1 p.m., MLBN — Miami-Washington OR LA Angels-Oakland
4 p.m., FOX — Philadelphia at Milwaukee
5 p.m., DBAX — Baltimore at Arizona
7 p.m., MLBN — Atlanta at LA Dodgers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
4:30 a.m., USA — EPL: Everton at Sheffield United
7 a.m., USA — EPL: Nottingham Forest at Chelsea
9:30 a.m., NBC — EPL: Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion
TENNIS
8 a.m., ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, third round
4 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, third round
WNBA
6 p.m., NBATV — Seattle at Las Vegas
RADIO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m., 1490-AM — Colorado at TCU
7 p.m., 1290-AM — N. Arizona at Arizona
7 p.m., 1490-AM — N. Arizona at Arizona
7 p.m., 107.5-FM — N. Arizona at Arizona
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: ACCN is ACC Network (Ch 171 on Cox, Ch 1325 on Comcast, Ch 612 on DirecTV, Ch 402 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) DBAX is Diamondbacks (Ch 7 on Cox, Ch 1261 on Comcast, Ch 686-3 on DirectTV) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBATV is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCPK is NBC’s Peacock (streaming only) NFLN is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) PAC12 is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) PAC12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) SECN is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)