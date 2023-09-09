TV
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m., NBC — NASCAR Xfinity: Kansas Lottery 300
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 a.m., ACCN — Vanderbilt at Wake Forest
9 a.m., ABC — Notre Dame at NC State
9 a.m., BTN — Youngstown St. at Ohio St.
9 a.m., CBSSN — Delaware St. at Army
9 a.m., ESPN — Utah at Baylor
9 a.m., ESPN2 — Purdue at Virginia Tech
9 a.m., ESPNU — James Madison at Virginia
9 a.m., FOX — Nebraska at Colorado
9 a.m., FS1 — Troy at Kansas St.
9 a.m., NBCPK — Delaware at Penn St.
9 a.m., SECN — Ball St. at Georgia
11:15 a.m., ACCN — Charleston Southern at Clemson
12:30 p.m., ABC — Texas A&M at Miami
12:30 p.m., BTN — Richmond-Michigan St. OR UTEP-Northwestern
12:30 p.m., CBS — UNLV at Michigan
12:30 p.m., CBSSN — Wagner at Navy
12:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Mississippi at Tulane
12:30 p.m., FOX — Iowa at Iowa St.
1 p.m., ESPNU — Marshall at East Carolina
1 p.m., SECN — Kent St. at Arkansas
2 p.m., PAC12 — Tulsa at Washington
2:15 p.m., ACCN — Appalachian St. at North Carolina
3:30 p.m., CW — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
4 p.m., ESPN — Texas at Alabama
4 p.m., FOX — Oregon at Texas Tech
4 p.m., FS1 — UCF at Boise St.
4 p.m., NFLN — Houston at Rice
4:30 p.m., ABC — Wisconsin at Washington St.
4:30 p.m., BTN — E. Michigan-Minnesota OR Temple-Rutgers
4:30 p.m., CBS — UCLA at San Diego St.
4:30 p.m., ESPNU — McNeese St. at Florida
4:30 p.m., NBC — Charlotte at Maryland
4:30 p.m., SECN — Arizona at Mississippi St.
5 p.m., CBSSN — Air Force at Sam Houston St.
5:30 p.m., ACCN — Southern Miss. at Florida St.
6 p.m., PAC12 — UC Davis at Oregon St.
7:30 p.m., ESPN — Auburn at California
7:30 p.m., ESPNU — Jackson St. at Southern U. (taped)
7:30 p.m., FOX — Stanford at USC
7:30 p.m., FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Arizona St.
CYCLING
7 a.m., CNBC — Vuelta a España, Stage 14
GOLF
4:30 a.m., GOLF — DP Tour: Horizon Irish Open, third round
11 a.m., GOLF — LPGA: Kroger Queen City Championship, third round
2 p.m., GOLF — Champions: Ascension Charity Classic, second round
HORSE RACING
6:30 a.m., FS2 — Irish Champion Stakes
MLB
1 p.m., FS1 — Seattle at Tampa Bay
4 p.m., MLBN — Pittsburgh at Atlanta
7 p.m., MLBN — Cleveland-LA Angels OR Colorado-San Francisco (JIP)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5:50 a.m., FS1 — Euro Qualifying: Belgium at Azerbaijan
8:50 a.m., FS2 — Euro Qualifying: Ukraine vs. England
11:30 a.m., FS2 — Friendly: Japan at Germany
2:30 p.m., TNT — Friendly: Uzbekistan at United States
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9:30 a.m., CBS — NWSL: North Carolina vs. Racing Louisville FC
TENNIS
1 p.m., ESPN — U.S. Open, women's singles final
RADIO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m., 1290-AM — Notre Dame at NC State
1 p.m., 1490-AM — NAU at North Dakota
4:30 p.m., 1290-AM — Arizona at Mississippi St.
4:30 p.m., 107.5-FM — Arizona at Mississippi St.
5 p.m., 1490-AM — Oregon at Texas Tech (JIP)
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Legend: (JIP) — Joined in progress
