TV
AUTO RACING
7 a.m.;CBSSN;Motocross: MX2 of Trentino
8 a.m.;CBSSN;Motocross: MXGP of Trentino
8:30 a.m.;CNBC;Supercross: Round 13 (Atlanta) (tape)
11:30 a.m.;CNBC;MotoGP: Grand Prix of the Americas
12 p.m.;FS1;NASCAR Cup: NOCO 400 (Martinsville)
12:30 p.m.;NBC;IndyCar: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
6:30 p.m.;FS1;NHRA: Four-Wide Nationals (Las Vegas) (Taped)
BOWLING
9 a.m.;FOX;PBA: Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.;ESPNU;Evansville at S. Illinois
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN)
5:30 a.m.;SECN;Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Birmingham, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
3 p.m.;ESPNU;Penn St. at Michigan
4 p.m.;BTN;Maryland at Rutgers
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
9 a.m.;ACCN;Duke at Boston College
9 a.m.;ESPN2;Northwestern at Wisconsin
11 a.m.;ACCN;Syracuse at North Carolina
11 a.m.;BTN;Rutgers at Penn St.
11 a.m.;ESPN2;Tennessee at Kentucky
11 a.m.;SECN;Alabama at Mississippi St.
12 p.m.;PAC-12N;UCLA at Arizona
1 p.m.;ACCN;Clemson at NC State
1 p.m;ESPN2;LSU at Auburn
1 p.m.;SECN;Mississippi at Missouri
2 p.m.;PAC-12N;Oregon at Arizona St.
COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN)
9 a.m.;BTN;Harvard at Michigan
GOLF
10 a.m.;GOLF;PGA: RBC Heritage
12 p.m.;CBS;PGA: RBC Heritage
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN)
12 p.m.;NHLN;World Champ.: Switzerland vs. Czech Republic (bronze)
4 p.m.;NHLN;World Champ.: Canada vs. U.S. (gold)
MLB BASEBALL
10 a.m.;MLBN;San Francisco at Detroit OR Tampa Bay at Toronto
10:40 a.m.;BSAZ;Arizona at Miami
1 p.m.;MLBN;Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers OR Milwaukee at San Diego
4 p.m.;ESPN;Texas at Houston
NBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.;ABC;LA Lakers at Memphis (game 1)
2:30 p.m.;TNT;TBD at Milwaukee (game 1)
5 p.m.;TNT;LA Clippers at Phoenix (game 1) (also BSAZ)
7:30 p.m.;TNT;TBD at Denver (game 1)
RODEO
9:30 a.m.;CBS;PBR: Wrangler Invitational, Bucking
1 p.m.;CBSSN;PBR: Wrangler Invitational, Championship
SOCCER (MEN)
6 a.m.;USA;Premier: Arsenal at West Ham United
8:30 a.m.;USA;Premier: Manchester United at Nottingham Forest
1:30 p.m.;FOX;MLS: LAFC at LA Galaxy
6 p.m.;FS2;Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterrey
SOCCER (WOMEN)
5:30 p.m.;CBSSN;D1 Arkema: Paris FC at Lyon (tape)
TENNIS
2 a.m.;TENNIS;ATP (Barcelona, Munich, Banja Luka), WTA (Stuttgart) (Mon.)
USFL FOOTBALL
9 a.m.;NBC;Michigan vs. Houston
3:30 p.m.;FS1;Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans
XFL FOOTBALL
9 a.m.;ESPN;Arlington at D.C.
12 p.m.;ESPN;Seattle at St. Louis
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.;1290-AM;Arizona at Washington St.
MLB BASEBALL
10 a.m.;1490-AM;Arizona at Miami
NBA BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.;1490-AM;LA Clippers at Phoenix (game 1)
All times MST. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)